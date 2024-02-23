PDP to Akpabio: Stay Out of Rivers Politics

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Senate President Godswill Akpabio sternly, urging him to desist from meddling in the state’s political affairs. This warning comes in response to Akpabio’s recent remarks in Tai Local Government Area, where he suggested that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, should consider an Ogoni candidate for the governorship succession in 2027.
Through its State Publicity Secretary, Sydney Gbara, the PDP expressed that the Senate President lacks the authority to dictate the ethnic group from which the state’s governor should emerge. Gbara emphasized that such comments could exacerbate the already tense political atmosphere in Rivers State. He acknowledged the support for the Ogoni project but criticized the timing of Akpabio’s statements, given the distant 2027 elections and the current political climate.
Gbara highlighted Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s popularity among the Ogoni people and his regional development initiatives, including constructing internal roads in Bori town, Khana Local Government Area. The PDP spokesperson called on Akpabio to focus on statements that would soothe rather than inflame the state’s political environment, noting that Fubara, as the leader of the PDP in Rivers State, would determine his successor with the input of the Rivers people, following the precedent set by former Governor Wike.
The statement also criticized Akpabio for not addressing the economic hardships faced by Nigerians, instead choosing to discuss the 2027 elections, which the PDP views as insensitive to the current welfare of the populace. The party urged Rivers State residents to disregard Akpabio’s comments and continue supporting Governor Fubara’s administration.
Editorial
The call by the Rivers State PDP for Senate President Godswill Akpabio to cease his involvement in the state’s political discourse underscores a broader issue of political interference and the autonomy of state politics in Nigeria. While national figures often wield significant influence, their involvement in state-level politics can sometimes blur the lines of local governance autonomy and stir unnecessary tensions among the populace.
The reaction from the Rivers State PDP also highlights the delicate balance between ethnic representation and political decision-making within states. While advocating for inclusivity and representation of all ethnic groups in governance is vital, the timing and manner of such advocacy—especially from figures of national prominence—must be carefully considered to avoid inflaming existing tensions or undermining local governance structures.
The emphasis on addressing the immediate economic challenges facing Nigerians, rather than focusing on future electoral contests, reflects a pressing need for political leaders to prioritize the welfare of the citizenry above political manoeuvring. As Nigeria navigates through these turbulent times, the focus of its leaders—both at the state and national levels—should remain firmly on implementing policies and initiatives that alleviate the hardships the people face.
The situation in Rivers State serves as a reminder of Nigeria’s complex interplay between national politics and state governance. It calls for a renewed commitment to respectful and constructive engagement across all levels of government, ensuring that the primary focus remains on serving the best interests of the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states. It is located in the southern part of the country and is known for its significant contributions to the nation’s oil production.
- The Ogoni people are one of the many ethnic groups in Rivers State, with a rich cultural heritage and history of advocacy for environmental justice and rights.
- Political endorsements and succession planning are common in Nigerian politics, often leading to debates about balancing leadership continuity and democratic selection processes.
- The Freedom of Information Act in Nigeria aims to ensure public access to records and information held by government bodies, enhancing transparency and accountability.
- Economic hardship and inflation have been pressing issues in Nigeria, prompting calls for immediate action from government officials to address the populace’s concerns.