Pdp Urges Akeredolu To Delegate Power Amid Health Concerns

The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over the economic stagnation in the state, attributing it to the ill-health and absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The party has strongly advocated for the governor to transfer his powers to Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to ensure the continuity of governance.
Fatai Adams, the state chairman of the PDP, voiced these concerns in Akure, highlighting the detrimental impact of the governor’s health issues on state affairs. Adams accused a conspiracy within the government of exploiting the governor’s absence to engage in corrupt practices, leading to the state’s financial and developmental decline.
“We are deeply concerned about the ruinous cost the health challenge of the governor has bestowed upon the state. There is no clear leader of government business currently, and our state continues to wander in darkness,” Adams stated. He emphasized the urgent need for Akeredolu to hand over power to his deputy, citing the constitutional provisions for such situations.
The PDP chairman also recalled Akeredolu’s past advice to late former President Umar Yar’Adua, urging him to prioritize his health over state matters. “It is now crystal clear that Akeredolu’s doctors have instructed him to stay away from his office. We urge Mr. Governor to transmit power to the deputy governor in the interest of our dear state,” Adams added.
Governor Akeredolu has been residing at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, following his return from a medical vacation in Germany. This situation has led to calls from various stakeholders for his return to the state or for the state House of Assembly to declare him incapacitated and appoint the deputy governor as acting governor.
Editorial
The current situation in Ondo State, where Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health challenges have led to a call for power transfer to his deputy, underscores a critical aspect of governance: the need for continuity and stability. At Yohaig NG, we believe that the well-being of a state should not hinge on the health of a single individual, no matter how pivotal their role.
The Peoples Democratic Party’s call for Governor Akeredolu to delegate his powers is not just a political manoeuvre but a call rooted in the practical necessities of governance. A state’s progress cannot be put on hold due to the absence or incapacity of its leader. The constitutional provision for the delegation of power in such scenarios is a testament to the foresight of our democratic framework, ensuring that the machinery of governance continues to operate smoothly.
However, this situation also highlights the need for transparency and communication in governance. The people of Ondo State, and indeed all Nigerians, deserve to be kept informed about the health and capacity of their elected officials to perform their duties. This is not just a matter of public interest but a fundamental aspect of the trust between the government and its citizens.
The allegations of a plot to take advantage of the governor’s absence to engage in corrupt practices are deeply concerning. It underscores the need for robust systems and checks to prevent the abuse of power, especially in the absence of a state’s chief executive.
We at Yohaig NG echo the sentiment that the health and well-being of Governor Akeredolu are of utmost importance. However, the governance of Ondo State must continue unabated. We urge the governor to consider the advice he once gave to a former president and prioritize the needs of his state by ensuring a seamless transition of power, if necessary, for the greater good of the people of Ondo State.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, known as the ‘Sunshine State’, is rich in natural resources, including large deposits of limestone, coal, and bitumen.
- Nigeria’s constitution provides for the transfer of power to a deputy governor in cases where the governor cannot perform their duties due to health reasons.
- Ondo State has a significant agricultural sector, with cocoa being one of its major exports.
- The state is known for its educational institutions, including the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and Adekunle Ajasin University.
- Ondo State plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s oil production, being one of the oil-producing states in the Niger Delta region.