PDP Zonal Committee Lauds Diri’s First Term Achievements

The Peoples Democratic Party South-South Working Committee expressed its support for Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, as he seeks re-election in the upcoming November 11 governorship election. The committee praised Diri’s first term, describing it as impressive.
This sentiment was conveyed in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah.
PDP National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, led the committee on a visit to the Government House in Yenagoa. Orbih commended Diri for his unique campaign approach, which involves inaugurating projects while campaigning for re-election.
He contrasted this with other governors who only make promises during their campaigns. Orbih expressed confidence in Diri’s leadership and the PDP’s prospects in the upcoming election.
Governor Diri responded by drawing a comparison between his first term and that of his APC opponent, Chief Timipre Sylva. He highlighted the visible developmental projects under his administration, even in the community of the APC candidate.
Diri expressed optimism about the PDP’s chances in the election, given the party’s strong presence in the state.
Editorial:
Governor Douye Diri’s first term in office has undoubtedly left a mark, as evidenced by the commendations from the PDP South-South Working Committee. Governance is not just about making promises but fulfilling them, and Diri’s approach to combining project inaugurations with campaign promises is a refreshing change.
However, while accolades are essential, it’s crucial to maintain the momentum and continue delivering on promises. The upcoming election will be a testament to the people’s trust in Diri’s leadership.
The governor and his administration must remain focused on the state’s development and the well-being of its residents. The PDP’s confidence in Diri is a positive sign, but the ultimate verdict lies in the hands of the Bayelsa electorate.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, located in the Niger Delta region, is known for its rich oil and gas reserves.
- The state’s capital, Yenagoa, is a significant hub for economic and political activities in the region.
- Governorship elections in Nigeria are held every four years, with the elected governor serving a maximum of two terms.
- The PDP has been a dominant political force in Bayelsa State for several years.
- Douye Diri’s administration has prioritised infrastructure development and social welfare programs during his first term.