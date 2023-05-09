Tragedy has struck the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Soji Adagunodo, the party’s former Osun state Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Southwest zone, has passed away.
The sad news was confirmed by Seyi Bamidele, the party’s Southwest Youth leader, who disclosed that the political stalwart died in the United States following a brief illness.
“Unfortunately, it’s true. Our Zonal Vice Chairman for the Southwest, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, has passed away.
He succumbed to a brief illness in the USA, and we received the news of his passing this evening,” he stated.
Expressing shock at the sudden death, Governor Ademola Adeleke described Adagunodo’s demise as a significant loss for the PDP and the state of Osun.
Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, signed a condolence message that lamented the painful loss of Hon. Adagunodo, lauding his various contributions to the party.
“Late Hon Adagunodo was a dear friend, who I supported in his bid to become the state Chairman of the PDP, and who reciprocated by backing me to become a Senator. His loss is deeply felt, and he will be sorely missed.
“Learning of Hon. Adagunodo’s passing was a devastating blow. His contributions to our great party as the Chairman in Osun state and his impactful tenure as the South West Chairman of PDP will be remembered.
“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and I join in mourning the loss of a man who devoted his life to our great party. I pray that the Almighty God accepts his soul and grants him eternal rest, and may his loved ones find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”
Editor’s Take
A Call to Honor and Continue the Legacy
The sudden demise of Soji Adagunodo, the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state and Vice Chairman of Southwest zone, is a heavy blow to our nation’s political landscape.
Adagunodo was more than just a political figure.
He was a dedicated public servant whose work significantly shaped the PDP and advanced the democratic process in Osun state and the Southwest region.
Given the current state of affairs, his loss is deeply felt.
His leadership and unwavering commitment to the party’s development were instrumental in fostering a sense of unity and purpose within the PDP’s ranks.
Adagunodo’s dedication to public service symbolizes what is possible when leaders place the people’s interests above their own.
However, his passing is not merely a time for mourning. Instead, it should remind us of the critical role that dedicated, compassionate leaders play in our society.
It should spark an urgent call to our existing and emerging leaders to uphold the values that Adagunodo personified and to strive to emulate his dedication and commitment to public service.
In the face of this loss, we mustn’t let the lessons of Adagunodo’s life and leadership fade into obscurity.
We must honor his memory by continuing his legacy of dedication, unity, and service to the people.
This is not just a task for those in the PDP but a challenge to all political figures and parties nationwide.
We must rise above partisanship and work towards a better, stronger, and more united Nigeria.
Yohaig NG, the source for top Naija news today
Yohaig NG, the premier source for top Naija news today, provides numerous benefits to its readers.
In this fast-paced digital age, staying updated on the latest developments is more crucial than ever.
Yohaig NG is committed to delivering the latest Naija news 24/7, ensuring its readers are always informed about world events.
By providing a wide range of news, from politics to sports, entertainment, and more, Yohaig NG ensures its readers have access to comprehensive, current, and accurate information.
We understand that each reader has unique interests, and our expansive coverage ensures something for everyone.
Moreover, Yohaig NG embraces the principles of journalistic integrity and professionalism.
We believe in providing news that is not just timely and relevant but also accurate, unbiased, and thoroughly researched.
Our commitment to these principles makes us a trusted source of Naija news today.
But we offer more than just news.
Yohaig NG encourages critical thinking and proactive engagement among its readers.
Our content prompts thought, fosters discussion, and stimulates informed action.
Whether it’s a breaking news story or an in-depth feature, we want our readers to participate actively in the discourse, not just passive information consumers.