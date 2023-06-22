Peter Obi Challenges Proposed 114% Salary Hike for Elected Officials

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed disapproval of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission’s (RMAFC) proposed 114% salary increase for elected officials, including the President, Vice President, governors, and lawmakers.
The RMAFC has faced significant backlash for suggesting an increase in the country’s basic salaries of public office holders.
The commission’s chairman, Muhammadu Shehu, represented by the RMAFC commissioner from Kebbi State, Mrs Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, made the controversial announcement on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, while presenting the reviewed remuneration package of political and judicial office holders to the State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris.
However, Obi labelled the recommendation as “insensitive,” cautioning that it should not be a priority for a country with over 133 million citizens living in extreme poverty and still grappling with minimum wage issues.
On Thursday, the former Anambra governor voiced his concerns via his verified Twitter account.
He expressed his reservations about approving a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, Vice President, governors, lawmakers, and judicial and public office holders by the RMAFC.
Given the harsh economic realities the average Nigerian faces, he argued that this is not the appropriate time for such a salary increment, with over 130 million Nigerians now living in poverty.
He called for the leaders and public officeholders to focus on reducing the cost of governance and alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.
Editorial
The proposed 114% salary increase for elected officials by the RMAFC is a contentious issue that has drawn widespread criticism, and rightfully so. At a time when the majority of Nigerians are grappling with economic hardships, the move seems tone-deaf and out of touch with the realities on the ground.
It’s worth noting that over 130 million Nigerians live in poverty, which should be a cause for concern and a call to action for our leaders.
While the RMAFC may argue that the salary increase is justified, it’s hard to reconcile this with current affairs.
The focus should be on reducing the cost of governance and channelling resources towards improving the living conditions of the average Nigerian.
As Peter Obi rightly pointed out, this is a time for our leaders to make sacrifices and prioritise the needs of the masses.
The proposed salary increase should be reconsidered, and the funds should instead be directed towards sectors such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, especially in remote rural areas.
This would demonstrate empathy and understanding on the part of our leaders and foster a sense of unity and shared responsibility in addressing the challenges we face as a nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with over 200 million people.
- As of 2021, over 40% of Nigerians live in extreme poverty.
- Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, driven by oil and agriculture.
Yohaig NG is your one-stop platform for the latest Naija news.
We provide up-to-date news stories, insightful editorials, and fascinating facts about Nigeria.
Our commitment is to keep you informed and engaged.
We encourage our readers to share their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.
Stay connected with Yohaig NG for the latest Naija news today.