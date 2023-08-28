Peter Obi Denies Funding Oseni’s Father’s Funeral

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has vehemently denied allegations that he sponsored the burial of Rufai Oseni’s father. Reno Omokri, Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, initially made the accusations.
Omokri had claimed that Obi’s financial support for the funeral influenced Rufai Oseni’s media coverage in his favour. Obi responded, calling the allegations “a categorical lie” and stating that he never bribed anyone to promote his name.
Obi clarified that he has never financially induced any journalist to speak or write in his favour. He emphasized that he attends various events, including funerals, but never as a sponsor.
The presidential candidate called for a focus on the country’s pressing challenges, such as poverty, rather than engaging in character assassination.
Editorial
The Politics of Accusation: A Distraction from Real Issues
The recent allegations against Peter Obi and the subsequent denial serve as a reminder of the often toxic nature of political discourse in Nigeria. While accusations and counter-accusations are not new in the political arena, they often distract from the real issues.
The focus should be on policy discussions and the nation’s challenges, such as poverty and insecurity, rather than personal vendettas.
The media and the public must remain vigilant and discerning, especially as the political season heats up.
Did You Know?
- Peter Obi was the Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014.
- Reno Omokri served as Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media.
- Rufai Oseni is a prominent Nigerian journalist and television host.
- Character assassination is a common tactic in political campaigns worldwide.
- Nigeria ranks 120 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index.