Peter Obi Expresses Confidence in Presidential Ambition

Vows to Build a New Nigeria
Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed firm commitment to his presidential ambition, dismissing any notion that his campaign is transient.
Speaking at a book unveiling event in Awka, Obi declared his intention to build a new Nigeria based on truth and integrity.
The book, “Peter Obi: many voices, one perspective,” was launched on Friday.
Obi, during his speech, emphasized his non-desperate and patient approach toward achieving his dream of leading Nigeria.
He also assured his commitment to respecting the judiciary’s decision on the ongoing presidential election petition.
“I am fully in this journey, and anyone who thinks I am on transit is joking. If it is not achieved today, it will be tomorrow. I am not in a hurry and I am not desperate,” he said. “But we must fix this country. I have only one passport and anyone who thinks that Peter Obi will run away is wasting his time.”
Obi reaffirmed his commitment to creating a new Nigeria where accountability and humility prevail.
He urged the country to be ready to apologize, even when correct, and to prioritize actions that would foster a better nation.
He also vowed to uphold integrity by not using money to influence wrong actions.
In his acknowledgment, he praised members of the OBIdient Movement for their understanding and perseverance, emphasizing that his soft-spoken and apologetic nature is a mark of discipline and responsibility.
The Chairman, Obi of Onitsha and Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, highlighted Obi as a man of destiny, with divine guidance evident in his life’s progress.
The book’s Lead Editor, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, portrayed the work encapsulating everything about Peter Obi.
She praised Obi’s standout integrity and envisioned a prosperous Nigeria under his potential presidency.
Editor’s Take: Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition – A Beacon of Hope for New Nigeria
The Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi is not your typical Nigerian politician.
His reputation as the former governor of Anambra State precedes him, marked by fiscal prudence, infrastructural development, and a relentless focus on education.
Obi’s recent reaffirmation of his commitment to the presidential race and his patient and non-desperate approach may be just the breath of fresh air Nigeria needs.
Obi’s resolve to “fix” Nigeria isn’t based on empty rhetoric.
His track record in Anambra shows a leader willing to make the hard decisions necessary for sustainable development.
His commitment to a “new Nigeria” goes beyond campaign promises—it’s a vision shaped by years of practical experience and a deep understanding of Nigeria’s economic and social fabric.
However, it’s not just about the man but also the message.
Obi’s vision for a new Nigeria is one of responsibility, discipline, and, most importantly, integrity.
Obi’s vow not to “give money to do the wrong thing” is a bold stance in a political landscape often marred by corruption.
But what does this mean for you, the reader?
It means there’s hope for a Nigeria that values truth and accountability.
It means there’s a possibility for leadership that prioritizes national interest over personal gain.
However, this hope must be met with critical engagement and active citizenship.
We urge you to stay informed, ask the hard questions, and hold our leaders accountable.
Remember, the power to build this “new Nigeria” lies as much in your hands as it does in our leaders.
Did You Know?
- Peter Obi is not only a successful politician but also a reputable businessman. Before his foray into politics, he was the Chairman of Next International Nigeria Ltd, a company he founded.
- Obi has a solid educational background. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. In addition, he has attended executive management courses in top institutions such as Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, and Columbia Business School.
- During his tenure as the Governor of Anambra State, Obi was recognized for his exceptional leadership in education. In 2014, the state recorded the best performance in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations for three consecutive years.
