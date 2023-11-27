Philip Shaibu Enters 2024 Edo Governorship Election Race

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 governorship election. This declaration, made in a pre-recorded speech, marks a significant step in his political career, as he aims to become the state’s leader under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) banner.
Shaibu, who has served as deputy governor since 2016, launched his campaign office in Benin City amidst a gathering of enthusiastic party supporters. His decision follows extensive consultations, with the public urging him to run. “They have asked me to run,” Shaibu stated, amidst the cheers of his supporters.
Shaibu hails from the Edo North Senatorial District, the same as former state governor and current lawmaker, Adams Oshiomhole. The political dynamics in the state have been complex, especially since the fallout between Obaseki, Shaibu, and Oshiomhole during the 2020 governorship election. Despite the challenges, Obaseki and Shaibu emerged victorious against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was backed by Oshiomhole, Bola Tinubu, and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.
Looking ahead, Shaibu faces a daunting path. To succeed Obaseki, he must first secure the PDP ticket against other aspirants and then compete against key contenders in the governorship poll scheduled for September 21, 2024, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Edo State is one of the eight Nigerian states with off-cycle governorship elections due to previous litigations and court judgments.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the significance of Philip Shaibu’s declaration to contest in the 2024 Edo governorship race. His entry into the race is not just a personal milestone but a pivotal moment in Edo State’s political landscape.
Shaibu’s decision to run for governor under the PDP banner after serving as deputy governor since 2016 is a testament to his political resilience and ambition. His journey has been marked by both achievements and challenges, including his strained relationship with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the complex political dynamics involving former governor Adams Oshiomhole.
The political landscape in Edo State is intricate and often unpredictable. Shaibu’s candidacy adds another layer to this complexity. His commitment to the state’s development and growth, despite facing persecution, is commendable. However, it is crucial that his campaign and potential governance focus on the pressing needs of Edo State’s citizens, including economic development, infrastructure improvement, and social welfare.
As Shaibu embarks on this journey, it is essential for the political process to remain transparent, fair, and focused on the welfare of the people. The electorate deserves a campaign based on policy and vision, not just political rhetoric. The upcoming election is an opportunity for Edo State to set a precedent for democratic processes and governance in Nigeria.
The road ahead for Shaibu is challenging. He must navigate internal party dynamics to secure the PDP ticket and then face the electorate in a competitive governorship poll. His success or failure in these endeavours will significantly impact the political future of Edo State and potentially reshape its governance landscape.
Did You Know?
- Edo State’s Rich History: Edo State, known for its rich cultural heritage, is home to the historic Benin Kingdom.
- Political Dynamics: The state has experienced a dynamic political landscape, often marked by intense rivalries and alliances.
- Economic Significance: Edo State plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, particularly in agriculture and arts.
- Diverse Demographics: The state boasts a diverse population, with various ethnic groups contributing to its cultural tapestry.
- Tourism Potential: Edo State has significant tourism potential, with landmarks like the Benin Royal Palace and the Igue Festival attracting visitors.