Philip Shaibu Enters 2024 Edo Governorship Election Race1

Philip Shaibu Enters 2024 Edo Governorship Election Race

By / Politics /

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 governorship election. This declaration, made in a pre-recorded speech, marks a significant step in his political career, as he aims to become the state’s leader under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) banner.

Bet9ja banner

Shaibu, who has served as deputy governor since 2016, launched his campaign office in Benin City amidst a gathering of enthusiastic party supporters. His decision follows extensive consultations, with the public urging him to run. “They have asked me to run,” Shaibu stated, amidst the cheers of his supporters.

The 53-year-old politician has been a prominent figure in Edo State’s political landscape. Despite facing persecution, he remains undeterred in his commitment to the state’s development and growth. His political journey has not been without challenges, including a strained relationship with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, primarily due to his political ambitions.

Shaibu hails from the Edo North Senatorial District, the same as former state governor and current lawmaker, Adams Oshiomhole. The political dynamics in the state have been complex, especially since the fallout between Obaseki, Shaibu, and Oshiomhole during the 2020 governorship election. Despite the challenges, Obaseki and Shaibu emerged victorious against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was backed by Oshiomhole, Bola Tinubu, and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bet9ja banner

Looking ahead, Shaibu faces a daunting path. To succeed Obaseki, he must first secure the PDP ticket against other aspirants and then compete against key contenders in the governorship poll scheduled for September 21, 2024, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Edo State is one of the eight Nigerian states with off-cycle governorship elections due to previous litigations and court judgments.

Editorial

At Yohaig NG, we recognize the significance of Philip Shaibu’s declaration to contest in the 2024 Edo governorship race. His entry into the race is not just a personal milestone but a pivotal moment in Edo State’s political landscape.

Bet9ja banner

Shaibu’s decision to run for governor under the PDP banner after serving as deputy governor since 2016 is a testament to his political resilience and ambition. His journey has been marked by both achievements and challenges, including his strained relationship with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the complex political dynamics involving former governor Adams Oshiomhole.

The political landscape in Edo State is intricate and often unpredictable. Shaibu’s candidacy adds another layer to this complexity. His commitment to the state’s development and growth, despite facing persecution, is commendable. However, it is crucial that his campaign and potential governance focus on the pressing needs of Edo State’s citizens, including economic development, infrastructure improvement, and social welfare.

As Shaibu embarks on this journey, it is essential for the political process to remain transparent, fair, and focused on the welfare of the people. The electorate deserves a campaign based on policy and vision, not just political rhetoric. The upcoming election is an opportunity for Edo State to set a precedent for democratic processes and governance in Nigeria.

Bet9ja banner

The road ahead for Shaibu is challenging. He must navigate internal party dynamics to secure the PDP ticket and then face the electorate in a competitive governorship poll. His success or failure in these endeavours will significantly impact the political future of Edo State and potentially reshape its governance landscape.

Did You Know?

  • Edo State’s Rich History: Edo State, known for its rich cultural heritage, is home to the historic Benin Kingdom.
  • Political Dynamics: The state has experienced a dynamic political landscape, often marked by intense rivalries and alliances.
  • Economic Significance: Edo State plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, particularly in agriculture and arts.
  • Diverse Demographics: The state boasts a diverse population, with various ethnic groups contributing to its cultural tapestry.
  • Tourism Potential: Edo State has significant tourism potential, with landmarks like the Benin Royal Palace and the Igue Festival attracting visitors.

 

Bet9ja banner

 

 

Author

  • Celima Sulaimon

    Celima enjoys cooking, driving, and taking care of her two kids. She has a passion for cooking and loves to make different dishes that are healthy and delicious. Celima spends most of her time in the kitchen when she's not at work or with her children. When she's not cooking, Celima likes to drive around town and explore new places on an adventurous road trips with friends or family. But, when caring for her loved ones, no job is too big or small for this go-getter! Email Celima @ celima.sulaim[email protected]

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bet Bonanza Nigeria
Bet Bonanza Nigeria
Scroll to Top