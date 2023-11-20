Philip Shaibu’s Ambition: Aiming to Lead Edo State Beyond 2024

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has declared his intention to run for the governorship election in 2024. He articulated his vision at a media parley with the Edo State Journalists Forum in Abuja, emphasizing the need for practical governance to tackle the state’s developmental challenges. Shaibu’s ambition is driven by his belief in his unique experience, capacity, and knowledge, setting him apart from other potential successors to Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Shaibu dismissed the clamour for power to return to Edo Central Senatorial District, arguing that there’s no formal convention or agreement on zoning in the state. He pointed out that since the return to democracy in 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has never given its governorship ticket to an aspirant from Edo North. Shaibu believes that equity and fairness suggest it’s time for Edo North to produce the next governor.
He criticized the idea of experimenting with governance, stressing the importance of electing someone who understands the politics and needs of Edo State. Shaibu highlighted his deep understanding of the state’s debt profile and funding sources for development projects, asserting that he is not entering the race to learn on the job but to implement effective governance.
Shaibu also addressed the perceived rift between him and Governor Obaseki, noting that his primary focus remains on the PDP platform. He emphasized his connection to the streets and his commitment to bringing a street perspective to governance, rather than building personal estates. Shaibu’s approach contrasts with Obaseki’s banking background, as he advocates for using resources for immediate community benefits over financial accumulation.
Editorial
Philip Shaibu’s declaration to run for the Edo State governorship in 2024 raises important considerations about leadership succession and the role of experience in governance. At Yohaig NG, we believe Shaibu’s candidacy brings to the fore the debate on political zoning versus meritocracy in Nigerian politics.
Shaibu’s emphasis on practical governance and his critique of ‘experimenting’ with leadership highlights a crucial aspect of political discourse: the need for leaders who are well-acquainted with the intricacies of their domain. His approach suggests a shift from traditional political rhetoric to a more results-oriented governance model, focusing on addressing immediate community needs.
However, Shaibu’s dismissal of zoning principles, which have been a part of Nigerian political culture, sparks a conversation about the balance between regional representation and the selection of the most qualified candidates. This debate is essential in a diverse country like Nigeria, where ethnic and regional representation often plays a significant role in politics.
Shaibu’s candidacy and his vision for Edo State present an opportunity for a reevaluation of political norms in Nigeria. It challenges the electorate to consider the merits of experience and practical knowledge over regional representation, potentially setting a new precedent for future political contests.
Did You Know?
- Political Zoning in Nigeria: Zoning is a common practice in Nigerian politics, aimed at ensuring regional balance in political representation.
- Governance Experience: The value of experience in governance is increasingly recognized in political discussions worldwide.
- Edo State’s Political History: Edo State has a rich political history, with a diverse range of leaders from different regions.
- Impact of Deputy Governors: Deputy governors in Nigeria often play significant roles in state governance, yet their contributions are sometimes overlooked.
- Youth Involvement in Politics: There is a growing trend of younger politicians, like Shaibu, taking prominent roles in Nigerian politics.