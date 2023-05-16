Plateau Governor-Elect Calls for Swift Justice in Wake of Horrific Villages Attack

Plateau State’s soon-to-be Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has voiced his alarm following the appalling assault by armed assailants on Fungzai and Kubwat villages in the Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area.
This tragedy claimed no less than 29 lives.
Through a public communique on Tuesday, Mutfwang denounced the horrifying onslaught, which not only claimed lives but injured numerous individuals and led to the destruction of residences and properties amounting to millions in Naira.
Reports on Tuesday confirmed the shocking death toll of 29 individuals from the gruesome incident.
Gyang Bere, Mutfwang’s media representative, issued an urgent plea in the statement, calling on security authorities to fulfil their constitutional obligations of safeguarding citizens, especially those living in rural communities.
Mutfwang, visibly distressed by the resurgence of these attacks, insisted that security forces collaborate within the scope of the law to apprehend those responsibly and ensure they face the full force of the law.
In his statement, Mutfwang also urged local communities to bolster community ties and invigorate internal security measures such as vigilante teams and hunters associations for the protection and security of citizens.
Mutfwang offered his deepest sympathies to the inhabitants of Fungzai village, particularly those who have lost loved ones, and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in this dreadful assault.
He also appealed to all peace-loving and patriotic citizens of the state and surrounding areas to uphold a commitment to peaceful cohabitation and unite for all citizens’ ultimate protection and safety.
Mutfwang called for tranquillity among citizens and reassured the residents of Plateau of his unwavering dedication to fostering a peaceful and unified state.
Editor’s Take: A Plea for Peace Amidst Unrest
The brutal assault on Fungzai and Kubwat villages in Plateau State has left us a chilling reminder of the fragility of peace.
Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and we stand in solidarity with the communities grappling with the aftermath of this horrifying incident.
As the security agencies scramble to apprehend the culprits, we must face the reality of this grim situation.
These attacks are not just a tragedy; they are a challenge to the very fabric of our society, a blatant disregard for the sanctity of life and the rule of law.
They call into question the effectiveness of our security agencies and the safety of our rural dwellers.
The words of Governor-elect Caleb Mutfwang echo in our ears.
His call for security agencies to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities and for communities to strengthen relations and bolster internal security mechanisms is a clarion call to action.
We endorse his plea for unity, peaceful co-existence, and the assurance of safety for all citizens.
But words alone will not suffice. Concrete actions must follow these assurances.
The authorities must fast-track investigations, apprehend the culprits, and ensure they face the full force of the law.
Justice delayed is justice denied, and the victims of this heinous crime deserve swift and decisive action.
While we support implementing internal security mechanisms like vigilante groups and hunters’ associations, the primary responsibility for citizens’ safety must remain with the state.
Therefore, we urge the incoming governor to prioritize strengthening our security apparatus to protect our most vulnerable citizens.
Let this tragedy not be in vain. Instead, let it ignite a renewed commitment to peace and unity in our great state.
Let us honour the memory of those we have lost by working tirelessly to prevent such a tragedy from repeating itself.
Did You Know?
According to a 2020 report by the Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria ranks third among countries most impacted by terrorism.
In addition, the country has faced significant challenges in combating armed violence, particularly in rural areas.
Yohaig NG: Your Trusted Source for Naija News
Stay informed and up-to-date with Yohaig NG, your trusted source for the latest Naija news.
Our platform provides real-time news updates and thoughtful analysis, keeping you in the loop 24/7.
We welcome your comments and insights as we navigate these challenging times together.
Yohaig NG — for Naija breaking news today and every day.