Police Enforce Closure of Nasarawa Assembly Amidst Leadership Turmoil

To prevent potential disorder, police cordoned off the Nasarawa House of Assembly Complex this Wednesday following the contentious emergence of two Speakers for the seventh Assembly.
It is reported that both the previous Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, vying for his third term, and Hon. Daniel Ogazi, the assembly member for the Kokona East constituency, were elected as Speakers in two simultaneous sittings held on Tuesday.
Balarabe-Abdullahi’s election occurred at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Ogazi was chosen as Speaker during a session at the State Assembly complex.
Allegedly, thirteen newly-elected members, encompassing those from opposition political parties, backed Ogazi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member. Conversely, eleven members demonstrated loyalty to Balarabe-Abdullahi, who also represents the APC in the state.
DSP Ramhan Nansel, the State Police Public Relations Officer, explained in a statement released on Wednesday that a directive from the state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba, necessitated the assembly complex’s lockdown.
This decision was taken after consultations with other security agencies in the state.
Editorial
Nasarawa Assembly: A Test of Democratic Principles
In an unusual turn of events, Nasarawa’s House of Assembly faces a challenging predicament with the emergence of two Speakers, marking a crucial test of democratic values. The situation has necessitated police intervention, who have cordoned off the Assembly complex to maintain law and order.
The opposition might argue that the situation exposes inherent flaws in our democratic fabric. It is unusual to have two speakers elected in parallel sessions, sowing seeds of confusion and threatening the smooth operation of the Assembly. However, let’s reframe this as a mirror, reflecting the vibrancy of our democracy, where multiple voices strive to be heard.
It’s pertinent to remember that the core of democracy lies in representation, the opportunity for all to be heard, and the right to choose leaders freely. These principles were respected, with both the former Speaker Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi and Hon. Daniel Ogazi were chosen in separate sittings.
While it is commendable that diverse views find a platform, it is essential to understand that this standoff should not stagnate legislative functions. This situation allows the Assembly to demonstrate its commitment to democratic norms and processes.
It calls for immediate dialogue and mediation to reach a consensus that respects democratic principles and ensures the Assembly’s smooth functioning.
The sealing off of the Assembly by the police, while necessary to maintain law and order, should not become an extended state of affairs.
We encourage all stakeholders to come together, negotiate, and find a path forward that ensures the Assembly’s regular functioning and respects the mandate given by the people.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, formed in 1996, is one of the youngest states in Nigeria.
- The state is known as Nigeria’s home of solid minerals, with various mineral resources.
- Nasarawa is a multi-ethnic state with over 30 languages spoken.
- The legislative arm of Nasarawa state is the State House of Assembly, which comprises 24 members elected from the 13 local government areas.
- The State House of Assembly makes laws for the state’s peace, order, and good government.
