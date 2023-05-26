Police Reassure Residents Ahead of Presidential Inauguration, Deploy Resources, and Schedule Fireworks

- Ahead of the 2023 Presidential Inauguration scheduled for May 29th, the FCT Police Command is urging residents not to panic over the scheduled fireworks and has put in place traffic diversion points.
- SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the Command, stated that all intelligence and tactical assets are being deployed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the inauguration.
- The police operations will consist of visibility policing, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids, surveillance, vehicular/foot patrol, and diversions at strategic points.
- Fireworks are scheduled to take place on the eve of the inauguration at the City Gate and the Millennium Tower to usher in the new administration.
News Story
In anticipation of the 2023 Presidential Inauguration on May 29th, the FCT Police Command has reassured the public not to panic over the scheduled fireworks and to expect traffic diversion points. The Command has also deployed human and material resources across the Federal Capital Territory to ensure a safe and peaceful inauguration ceremony.
The Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, emphasized the comprehensive deployment strategy:
“The deployment which consists of all Intelligence and tactical assets at the Command’s disposal, solidified with inter-agency collaboration.”
She clarified that this is essential to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the inauguration and prevent potential threats to the democratic process.
Adeh further elaborated on the strategic, operational deployment, highlighting measures, including visibility policing, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, surveillance, vehicular/foot patrol, and traffic diversions at strategic points.
These points include Goodluck Jonathan Expressway, Deeper Life Junction, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction, and Eagle Square.
Residents were also notified of the planned fireworks display set to take place on the eve of the inauguration at the City Gate and the Millennium Tower to mark the advent of the new administration.
During a briefing, Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, urged officers to pay attention to details while respecting fundamental human rights in their duties.
He also called for vigilance and encouraged residents to report suspicious activities using the Police Control Room numbers.
Editorial
This level of preparation by the FCT Police Command ahead of the Presidential Inauguration is commendable and necessary for such a significant event.
It showcases the readiness of the security agencies to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition, a crucial part of the democratic process.
It is also reassuring to see the commitment to respect for fundamental human rights embedded in security operations.
Did You Know?
- The FCT Police Command is responsible for maintaining law and order in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, which includes Abuja, the country’s capital.
For the latest Nigerian news, keep visiting Yohaig NG, where we bring you reliable, accurate, and unbiased news.