Political Tension Rises as Edo Deputy Governor’s Event Venue Cancelled

In a surprising turn of events, Eterno Hotels in Benin City, owned by a prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Edo State, cancelled the booking of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu for his formal declaration of his governorship ambition. This cancellation occurred just ahead of the scheduled event. The hotel management refunded Shaibu’s booking fee, explaining that another group, ‘Obaseki finishing well group,’ had already paid for the same venue.
A loyalist of Shaibu, preferring anonymity, expressed dismay at the situation, stating, “We found this very preposterous that we were contacted by the hotel management that a group had paid for the same venue for a programme slated for 7 a.m. same date.” The loyalist suggested that this move was an attempt to frustrate Shaibu’s declaration due to his growing popularity.
The tension between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki has been escalating, with Shaibu’s governorship ambition believed to be the root cause. Obaseki is reportedly seeking to nominate a different successor. The conflict reached a point where Shaibu took legal action against Obaseki and the state House of Assembly to prevent his potential impeachment. Despite Shaibu’s subsequent apology and Obaseki’s forgiveness, the deputy governor’s office was relocated out of the government house.
Shaibu’s camp announced that he would formally declare his intention to run for the 2024 Edo State governorship election this week. A ‘Special Invitation’ from the Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation, dated November 23, 2023, guests to the event scheduled for Monday, November 27, at Eterno Hotels.
Editorial
The recent cancellation of Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu’s event venue at Eterno Hotels is a stark reminder of the intricate and often tumultuous nature of Nigerian politics. This incident is not just about a cancelled booking; it reflects the deeper political rifts and power struggles within the state’s ruling party.
We believe that such developments, while seemingly minor, have significant implications for the democratic process. They highlight the need for transparency, fairness, and respect for democratic norms within political parties. The internal dynamics of a party should not impede the democratic rights of its members to aspire for higher office.
This incident underscores the importance of maintaining a clear separation between personal political ambitions and the use of state resources or influence. The relocation of Deputy Governor Shaibu’s office out of the government house following his fallout with Governor Obaseki raises questions about the use of administrative actions for political ends.
The unfolding political drama in Edo State serves as a reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic institutions. It is imperative for political parties and their leaders to uphold democratic principles and ensure that internal conflicts do not undermine the broader political stability and democratic governance of the state.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, including the famous Benin Kingdom.
- The state has a diverse political landscape, with a history of vibrant political activity and significant contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.
- Edo State’s capital, Benin City, is famous for its historic bronze sculptures and artworks, which are highly valued worldwide.
- The state plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, being a major producer of crops like rubber, palm oil, and cocoa.
- Edo State has produced several prominent Nigerian politicians and leaders who have played key roles in the country’s political and democratic evolution.