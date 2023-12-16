Political Turmoil in Rivers State as Two More Commissioners Exit Fubara’s Cabinet

Rivers State, known for its oil wealth, is experiencing a political crisis, evidenced by the resignation of two more commissioners from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet. The latest to resign are the Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo, and the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Inime Aguma. Their resignation letters were sent to Governor Fubara, as reported by Channels TV.
These resignations follow closely after the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, whose resignation became public knowledge through a letter dated November 14, about a month before it was widely known. This wave of resignations is believed to be linked to the ongoing power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
The political tension has significantly impacted the state’s legislature, with 27 lawmakers who switched from the PDP to the APC having their seats declared vacant by a factional speaker loyal to Governor Fubara. Currently, the House of Assembly operates with only four out of 31 members, all loyal to Fubara, while the 27 are aligned with Wike.
Amid this turmoil, the state government demolished the House of Assembly Complex while Governor Fubara presented the 2024 budget proposal to the four-member House. The government cited the building’s compromised integrity following an explosion and fire incident in October. However, some believe this action aims to prevent the 27 lawmakers from holding plenary sessions.
In his resignation letter, Mr. Alabo, the works commissioner, stated that his decision was based on his conscience, personal philosophy, and professional ethics. The three commissioners who have resigned were previously part of Mr. Wike’s cabinet and are believed to have been appointed to Fubara’s cabinet under Wike’s influence. More resignations are anticipated in the coming days, which some insiders believe is an attempt to weaken Governor Fubara’s administration.
Editorial
The recent resignations from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet in Rivers State highlight the intricate and often turbulent political dynamics in Nigeria’s oil-rich regions. These developments are not merely about individual resignations but signify deeper political rifts that can have far-reaching implications on governance and public service.
The resignations, seemingly a fallout from the power tussle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, underscore the challenges of political loyalty and stability in state governance. Such turmoil within the state’s executive and legislative arms can lead to a governance vacuum, affecting policy implementation and public service delivery.
This situation calls for a renewed focus on political maturity and prioritising the state’s and its citizens’ interests over individual or factional agendas. Political leaders and stakeholders must navigate these challenges with a sense of responsibility and a commitment to democratic governance and public accountability.
As Rivers State navigates this period of political uncertainty, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in dialogue and seek a resolution that upholds the state’s stability and prosperity. The focus should remain on serving the public interest and ensuring that the state continues to thrive as a key player in Nigeria’s economic landscape.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region, is one of Nigeria’s largest oil-producing states.
- Intense rivalries and power struggles have historically marked the state’s political landscape.
- A complex interplay of loyalty, regional considerations, and party politics often influences political appointments in Nigeria.
- The Niger Delta region, where Rivers State is located, plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy due to its vast oil reserves.
- Political stability in oil-rich states like Rivers is essential for the region’s sustainable development and the country at large.