Pray for Governor Akeredolu Instead of Spreading Rumors, Appeals Ondo Speaker

Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide, the Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, urges the state’s citizens to replace speculation about Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health with fervent prayers for his swift recovery.
During a prayer gathering held at St Andrew Cathedral Church in Owo for the governor’s health, Olamide spoke. The Speaker called on the public to maintain hope and reassured them that all would be well with the governor.
He pleaded with Ondo’s residents to cease spreading unfounded rumours about Governor Akeredolu’s health condition and instead focus on offering intense prayers for his speedy recovery.
Expressing optimism, Olamide stated that the governor would return more robust, ready to continue his work in elevating the state and enhancing the lives of its residents.
Clergymen held numerous prayer sessions throughout the event, asking for restoring the governor’s health and quick recovery.
In the meantime, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, echoed the call for sustained support and prayers for Governor Akeredolu.
Speaking at the rededication ceremony of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owaluwa, Owo, Arogundade commended the governor’s efforts to comfort the people of Owo, the Catholic Church, and the families impacted by last year’s horrific massacre.
The event was part of weeklong activities marking the tragedy’s first anniversary that claimed 41 churchgoers’ lives and injured many others.
The Bishop also lauded the governor’s determination to seek justice for the victims and families of the June 5 terrorist attack on the Catholic Church, even if it meant risking his position.
Arogundade praised the state government’s Relief Fund Management Committee for assisting the victims and acknowledged Governor Akeredolu for creating the Memorial Park. The park represents the State’s recognition of the value and sanctity of human life.
Cash was distributed to the victims and families affected by the Owo massacre by the Owo Terrorists Attack Relief Fund Management Committee of the State government to assist them and alleviate the effects of the brutal attack.
Editorial
The Healing Power of Unity and Prayers
In times of crisis, we must rise above divisive rumours and stand united.
The recent plea from the Ondo state House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide, for residents to pray for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu instead of spreading rumours about his health is a stark reminder.
Health challenges can be sensitive, especially involving a public figure like our governor. Unfounded speculations create unnecessary anxiety and confusion and undermine respect for personal space and privacy.
Prayers, on the other hand, unify us. They reflect our collective hope and goodwill, especially when one of our own is battling health issues. Moreover, prayers respect the individual’s privacy while enabling the community to express its concern.
Therefore, as we move forward, remember to uphold the dignity and respect of our fellow citizens, public officials, and each other.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, also known as the “Sunshine State”, is located in the southwestern region of Nigeria.
- Rotimi Akeredolu has been the governor of Ondo State since 2017.
- The state is rich in oil and agricultural resources. It is the largest producer of cocoa in Nigeria.
