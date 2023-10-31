Presidency Urges Atiku to Retire; Ex-VP Criticises Court Ruling

The Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have taken a firm stance against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This comes after Atiku’s claim that the Supreme Court endorsed illegalities by confirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.
In a press conference held in Abuja, Atiku responded to the Supreme Court’s recent judgment, which dismissed his lawsuit challenging Tinubu’s win. The Presidency, in a sharp retort, suggested that Atiku’s political journey had been marked by a “fragmented and tattered umbrella.” Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, released a statement titled: ‘Time for Atiku Abubakar to finally go away and end his ambition to be President.’ He further commented on the divided state of the PDP and its impact on Atiku’s chances in the election.
The Supreme Court’s decision, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, declined to consider the academic records of President Tinubu from the Chicago State University, which Atiku intended to present as new evidence to support his allegations of certificate forgery against the former Lagos State governor.
Atiku, expressing his dissatisfaction, labelled the Supreme Court’s verdict as a validation of illegality. He emphasised that Nigeria was the ultimate loser in this scenario. Despite the setback, Atiku affirmed his commitment to politics and his continued efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and rule of law.
The Presidency countered Atiku’s remarks, suggesting that his political ambitions were the real issue. The APC also weighed in, with Senator Ajibola Basiru, the National Secretary, criticising Atiku’s desperation and lack of understanding of the judiciary and electoral processes.
Editorial:
The ongoing tussle between the Presidency and Atiku Abubakar brings to the forefront the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape. At Yohaig NG, we believe that while disagreements and debates are inherent in a democracy, they should be constructive and aimed at nation-building.
Atiku’s concerns about the Supreme Court’s ruling reflect a broader sentiment about the transparency and fairness of our judicial system. Our institutions need to maintain their integrity and ensure that justice is both done and seen to be done. The public’s trust in these institutions is paramount for the stability and progress of our nation.
However, how these disagreements are aired is equally important. Public spats and accusations can erode public confidence and create unnecessary divisions. It’s crucial for our leaders, irrespective of their political affiliations, to engage in constructive dialogue and work collaboratively for the betterment of Nigeria.
We urge both the Presidency and Atiku Abubakar to prioritise the nation’s interests above personal or political ambitions. The focus should be on policies and actions that will drive Nigeria forward, ensuring prosperity and security for all its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Atiku Abubakar served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.
- Bola Tinubu, before becoming President, was the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the land and has the final say on legal disputes.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in 2013, following a merger of four opposition parties.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was founded in 1998 and is one of Nigeria’s major political parties.