President Buhari Appeals to Senate for Approval of N226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m to Settle Judgement Debts

Article Summary
- President Muhammadu Buhari requests Senate approval to pay judgement debts of N226 billion, $556.8 million, and £98.5 million.
- The Federal Government owes these debts via promissory notes.
- The request was presented to the Senate by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.
- The government has reportedly secured convictions in 397 terrorism cases and successfully prosecuted 7,000 crime and anti-corruption cases over the past eight years.
- The government has reportedly recovered substantial sums from selling forfeited properties through international judicial processes.
News Story
President Muhammadu Buhari has approached the Senate with a plea to approve a payment plan for the judgement debt amounting to $566,754,584.31, £98,526,012.00, and N226 billion. According to PUNCH, these debts have been accumulated by the Federal Government by issuing promissory notes.
This plea was presented to the Senate by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during a plenary session held on Wednesday.
As of January, PUNCH reported 648 cases had been raised against President Buhari and other Federal Government parastatals. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed that under Buhari’s leadership, 397 convictions were obtained from 3,000 terrorism-profiled charges, and 7,000 crime and anti-corruption cases were successfully prosecuted over eight years.
The Attorney-General further revealed that the government had netted N1,823,788,146.86 from selling forfeited properties and has made considerable progress in addressing gender-based violence. In addition, the Ministry has secured a total of £6,324,627.66, €5,494,743.71, and $390,000,000 from multiple jurisdictions in line with presidential mandates and international judicial processes.
Editorial
Fulfilling Debt Obligations: A Prudent Course for Nigeria’s Economy
The recent appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for approval to pay judgement debts totalling N226 billion, $556.8 million, and £98.5 million serves as a striking reminder of the nation’s fiscal liabilities. While critics may question the timing and impact of this repayment on the already strained national coffers, it is essential to recognise the potential economic repercussions of defaulting on such obligations.
The country is grappling with numerous challenges, including an economic slowdown and a rising inflation rate. However, neglecting debt obligations is not the solution. On the contrary, it could tarnish Nigeria’s creditworthiness on the global stage and inhibit future borrowing capacity.
Rather than looking at this debt repayment as a financial drain, it should be seen as an investment in the country’s fiscal credibility. Therefore, the national authorities should consider mechanisms to ensure that these debts are managed effectively, with a well-structured repayment plan and a thorough examination of the budgetary impacts.
In tandem with this, it is encouraging to see that under President Buhari’s administration, numerous convictions have been secured in terrorism and anti-corruption cases, leading to the recovery of substantial sums from forfeited properties and international judicial processes. Again, this demonstrates the government’s commitment to justice and financial prudence.
In light of the current situation, citizens must maintain vigilance over the government’s fiscal policies and insist on transparency and accountability. While we weather this storm, remember that each challenge allows us to demonstrate resilience and ingenuity. Therefore, the government must continue to pursue prudent fiscal policies while ensuring that the nation’s resources are used optimally for the benefit of all.
The ball is in your court to our esteemed legislators in the Senate.
You are responsible for carefully scrutinising this debt payment proposal, ensuring it is in the nation’s best interest.
Remember, the fiscal health of Nigeria depends on your wise and informed decisions.
Did You Know?
- President Muhammadu Buhari has been in office since 2015, making him the 15th President of Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s Senate comprises 109 senators: three from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- Nigeria’s national debt stood at $86.39 billion as of December 2020.
- Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of $514 billion in 2020.
- The Nigerian Naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the Nigerian pound.
