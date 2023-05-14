President Buhari Celebrates Osun Governor’s 63rd Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the celebration as Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of Osun State marks his 63rd birthday on May 13, 2023.
The President’s commendations were relayed through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
The statement commended Adeleke’s strategic networking and the formation of alliances that have contributed to his political successes, including his role as one of the 36 state leaders in the nation.
It cited the Senator’s amiable personality as a valuable asset that has garnered him support across all age groups.
President Buhari urged the Governor, whose Supreme Court-validated victory is still fresh, to prioritize his state’s and its people’s welfare above all else.
He encouraged him to seek divine guidance in fulfilling his mandate.
In his message, the President extended prayers for Governor Adeleke, asking the Almighty God to bestow the strength, wisdom, and courage needed to serve his people and the nation effectively.
Editor’s Take: A Birthday Reminder of Duties and Expectations
Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke’s 63rd birthday, marked with well-wishes from President Muhammadu Buhari, reminds us of the high expectations placed on our leaders.
The President’s commendations for the Governor’s networking skills and amiable personality underscore these qualities’ role in political success.
Yet, the birthday message also contains a reminder for the Governor and all political leaders in Nigeria.
The President’s urging the Governor to place the welfare of his state and its people above all else is a timely call to duty, reminding Governor Adeleke and all our leaders of their responsibilities.
They are elected to serve the people and must prioritize public interest over personal or political gains.
The President’s prayer for divine guidance in delivering the Governor’s mandate echoes the need for leaders to align their actions with moral and ethical standards.
It is a reminder that leadership requires strength, wisdom, and courage to make decisions that serve the people’s best interests.
This birthday message, while a personal celebration for Governor Adeleke, is a call to action for all leaders.
It reminds them to maintain the balance between their connections and their duties, be humble and approachable, and prioritize their constituents’ welfare.
It serves as a reminder to us, the citizens, to hold our leaders accountable, to ensure they keep their promise to prioritize our welfare, and to stay informed and engaged in our democratic process.
Did you know?
- As of 2021, Nigeria was the seventh-most populous country in the world, with a population of over 200 million. The role of each state governor, therefore, impacts a significant number of people.
- Osun State, governed by Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, is known for its rich Yoruba history and culture, and it hosts the famous Osun-Osogbo festival.
- Nigeria has a presidential system of government, and the President’s role includes being the chief diplomat, chief legislator, and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
