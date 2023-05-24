President Buhari Inaugurates Seven New Commissioners of the RMAFC

Article Summary
- President Muhammadu Buhari swears in seven new Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission commissioners.
- The swearing-in occurred before the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.
- The commissioners represent Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo States, and the Federal Capital Territory.
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presented the Health Reform Committee’s report to President Buhari.
News Story
On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the swearing-in ceremony of seven new Federal Commissioners for the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). The event was held before the Federal Executive Council meeting commences at the State House in Abuja.
The recently inaugurated federal commissioners include Senator Ayogu Eze from Enugu State, Peter Opara from Imo State, Hawa Aliyu and Hauwa Aliyu from Jigawa State, Rekiya Haruna from Kebbi State, Ismaila Agaka from Kwara State, and Kolawole Abimbola from Oyo State. In addition, Ayuba Ngako has been appointed as the representative for the Federal Capital Territory.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presented the Health Reform Committee’s report to President Buhari in a related event. The committee, chaired by Osinbajo, was tasked with formulating a strategic roadmap to achieve Universal Health Coverage across the country. A significant recommendation from the committee is to increase the funding dedicated to the health sector.
Editorial
A Forward-Thinking Move: Swearing in of New RMAFC Commissioners
President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration of seven new Federal Commissioners for the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) represents a progressive step for Nigeria’s fiscal landscape. The diverse representation of states in this new cohort of commissioners underpins the federal principle that undergirds Nigeria’s governance structure.
The RMAFC has a crucial role in managing Nigeria’s financial resources, including revenue distribution among the three tiers of government. With Nigeria grappling with fiscal challenges such as increasing debts and shrinking revenues, the new commissioners must exhibit a high degree of fiscal prudence and innovation.
In the meantime, the presentation of the Health Reform Committee’s report focused on achieving Universal Health Coverage is a welcome development. Improving the health sector, particularly amid a global pandemic, is a priority that cannot be overstated. The committee’s recommendation to boost funding for health is both timely and essential.
As we look ahead, we urge the new commissioners and other policymakers to take decisive action, informed by data and best practices, to navigate the challenges.
Did You Know?
- The Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is a body established by the Nigerian Constitution to occasionally review the country’s revenue allocation formula and principles in operation.
- The RMAFC is also responsible for determining remunerations appropriate for political and judicial office holders.
- Nigeria is one of the countries committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage, a United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) goal.
Yohaig NG continues to provide comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of the latest news from Nigeria.
Stay informed about what’s happening in your country.
Join the conversation and make your voice heard.