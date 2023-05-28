President Buhari’s Parting Message: Apologises for Tough Policies, Proclaims Nigeria’s Improvement

As he prepares to step down tomorrow, President Muhammadu Buhari offers an appeal to the Nigerian populace regarding his challenging decisions that led to hardship for many.
President Buhari reflects on his tenure, asserting that he’s leaving Nigeria in a healthier state than when he assumed office in 2015.
His departure, however, is marked with regret, as he acknowledges his administration’s inability to rescue some children still in captivity, expressing his condolences to the bereaved families affected by senseless acts of violence.
In his farewell address, the outgoing President acknowledges Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, a candidate in the upcoming February 25 elections, as the best candidate.
Expressing remorse for policies that resulted in hardships for Nigerians, President Buhari explains,
“In our endeavour to revitalise the economy, we were faced with some tough choices, some of which brought about temporary discomfort and suffering for which I sincerely extend my apologies to my fellow countrymen. However, these measures were implemented for the greater good of our nation.”
Despite the sombre tone of his speech, President Buhari exudes confidence about the progress made in ensuring that all Nigerians can live in a safe and secure environment, citing a considerable decrease in banditry, terrorism, armed robbery, and other criminal activities.
Concluding his address, the outgoing President expresses confidence that he is leaving Nigeria better off in 2023 than in 2015.
He calls for sustained gains in the electoral process, urging all parties involved to accept the courts’ decisions and work together to build a better Nigeria.
Editorial
Nigeria: Looking Back, Looking Forward
With President Muhammadu Buhari’s farewell speech ringing in our ears, we find ourselves at a crucial juncture in our nation’s history.
The past eight years under Buhari’s stewardship were marked by tough policy decisions that have caused considerable pain among Nigerians indubitably.
Let’s not deny it, many of these decisions left scars that will not quickly fade.
However, the President’s farewell address reminds us of the necessity for difficult choices.
President Buhari emphasises the “greater good of our nation”, claiming that the sacrifices made by Nigerians were not in vain but served to revitalise the economy and ensure a safer and more secure environment.
Critics, though, might argue that the picture painted by the outgoing President is overly rosy and that the harsh realities experienced by everyday Nigerians point to a different story.
But even the harshest critic must concede that progress has been made, albeit slower than desired.
So, where do we go from here?
The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, promises a new dawn for Nigeria.
It’s high time that we, as Nigerians, hold our leaders accountable and ensure they deliver on their promises.
Let’s demand transparency, fairness, and dedication to the welfare of the ordinary Nigerian.
Let’s not merely be spectators but active participants in this democratic journey.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the seventh-most populous country in the world.
- Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa.
- Nigeria is rich in culture, with over 250 ethnic groups and over 500 languages.
- Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in the world.
- Nigeria is often called the “Giant of Africa” due to its large population and economy.
Yohaig NG brings the latest Naija news to your fingertips, giving you real-time updates and helping you stay informed.
With Yohaig NG, you can join the conversation and share your views on this changing political landscape.