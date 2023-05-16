President-Elect Tinubu Holds Peace Summit with Kwankwaso in Paris

In a proactive move towards national harmony, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu recently held a peace discussion with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate.
The meeting took place in Paris, France’s capital, lasting several hours on Monday.
Kwankwaso, who secured the fourth position in the 2023 presidential race, only claimed victory in Kano State, an area traditionally loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Sources reveal that Tinubu urged Kwankwaso to encourage his political affiliates to foster unity and collaboration.
The two political figures agreed to hold follow-up meetings, demonstrating a commitment to ongoing dialogue and cooperation.
Editorial: Harmony in Horizon: Tinubu, Kwankwaso’s Paris Summit and Nigeria’s Democratic Future
The recent rendezvous between President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigerian People’s Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate, in the heart of Paris, France, illuminates a path towards political unity and national tranquillity.
The implications of this meeting, extending for several hours, are of considerable significance for our nation’s democratic future.
Senator Kwankwaso, a formidable political figure, despite securing only the fourth position in the recent presidential race, has displayed his influence, particularly in Kano State, an APC stronghold.
His presence in the peace talks represents a cross-party initiative towards nation-building.
Tinubu, in his wisdom, urged Kwankwaso to mobilize his political affiliates towards fostering unity and collaboration.
The President-elect’s stance is commendable, a beacon of hope in our political landscape, where division often trumps dialogue.
This approach to political discourse is vital for the nation’s progress and must be emulated by other political stakeholders.
However, this peace talk must not end in Paris.
It must translate into tangible actions across the nation.
Therefore, as agreed by both parties, follow-up meetings must occur and result in clear, actionable strategies for enhancing national unity and political cooperation.
This event should remind our political leaders about their roles in promoting unity and democratic values.
They must rise above party lines and personal interests to prioritize the nation’s well-being.
A divided nation cannot progress; unity is a virtue and a necessity for our collective advancement.
To this end, we call upon our leaders to display statesmanship and rise above partisan politics.
We must see more cross-party dialogues and collaborations, especially as we journey further into our democratic dispensation.
The time for change is now.
The nation looks forward to seeing the results of this unity initiative and its positive impact on our democracy.
Did You Know?
- Paris, where the peace talks took place, is known as the “City of Light” and France’s capital city.
- Kano State, where Senator Kwankwaso won in the 2023 presidential election, is the most populous state in Nigeria.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties.
