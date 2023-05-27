President-Elect Tinubu Promises to Eliminate Corruption and Calls for Nigerians’ Support

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, during a guided tour of the Presidential Villa in Abuja with the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, pledged to eradicate corruption and asked for the cooperation of Nigerians.
The tour happened on Friday, shortly after Buhari and Tinubu attended Jummat prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque. “This is the gallery where you will be meeting members of the press,” Buhari informed Tinubu as they left the waiting room of the Aso Chambers.
This event occurred a day after Buhari conferred the nation’s highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, upon Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, respectively.
Ahead of Monday’s official power transition, documents were exchanged between the outgoing and incoming administrations. Tinubu prayed for strength and good health to lead Nigeria effectively, a task he described as carrying a significant burden.
“May God help me to carry the burden, to face the challenge, and keep me in good health to fulfill the dream and aspiration of millions of our people,” Tinubu said after touring the Presidential Villa with Buhari.
Tinubu declared a staunch stance against corruption.
“That is a covenant that you have to really pursue. My own is not identity politics. It’s not hunger or poverty politics. I have followed a man who has integrity, character and courage to say ‘Nigerians we need to change and change we have to. Change our mindset, kill corruption in our society,” he added.
In his appeal for Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress’s change agenda, Tinubu shed light on his ‘Renewed Hope’ plan to revamp the economy, address security issues, and reduce poverty.
Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, lauded the Buhari regime, saying it did its best for workers between 2015 and 2023, despite criticisms from some labour unions. Keyamo pointed out that:
“President Buhari raised the minimum wage and did not downsize the civil service despite two recessions and the Covid-19 pandemic. He also ensured that civil servants were not owed salaries.”
Editorial
Tackling Corruption: President-Elect Tinubu’s Daunting Task
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating corruption is a pledge that Nigerians will keenly watch. The incoming president is not only taking over the helm of a diverse and populous nation but also inheriting a nation that has struggled with entrenched corruption for decades.
It’s commendable that Tinubu is making the eradication of corruption a priority. However, it will not be an easy task. Corruption in Nigeria is systemic and pervasive, permeating all sectors and levels of society. It requires more than promises to tackle it; it needs political will, policy changes, and strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws.
For Tinubu to succeed, he must ensure transparency in government, strengthen anti-corruption institutions, and promote a culture of integrity and accountability. He must also rally the cooperation of Nigerians, as he rightly pointed out. The fight against corruption is collective, and everyone must play a part.
With his ‘Renewed Hope’ plan, Tinubu is setting an ambitious agenda. As Nigerians wait for the official transition of power, the hope is that the incoming president will fulfil his promises and lead Nigeria towards a corruption-free future.
Did You Know?
- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
- Corruption is a major challenge in Nigeria, ranked 149 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index.