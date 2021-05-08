President Tinubu Holds Meeting with Plateau and Akwa Ibom Governors

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with the Governors of Plateau and Akwa Ibom states, Caleb Mutfwang and Umo Eno, respectively, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
This meeting follows shortly after President Tinubu’s inaugural session with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), during which he urged the governors to collaborate with the federal government. Notably, Governor Eno of Akwa Ibom was among the few governors who did not attend the NGF meeting on Wednesday.
Although both governors were seen entering the President’s office, it remains unclear if they are involved in a joint meeting or are present for separate appointments.
Rumours suggest that the Governor of Enugu State is anticipated to meet with the President following the conclusion of the ongoing meeting with Governors Eno and Mutfwang.
Editorial
Building Bridges: President Tinubu’s Meetings with State Governors
The recent meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the Governors of Plateau and Akwa Ibom states signifies a crucial effort to foster stronger ties between federal and state governments. This comes in the wake of the President’s maiden meeting with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), where he emphasised the need for collaboration.
Critics might argue that these meetings are mere formalities, doing little to bridge the disconnect between the federal and state governments.
Undeniably, the divide exists, and the collaboration should translate into practical and meaningful actions to benefit the Nigerian people.
Despite the criticism, these meetings serve as crucial platforms for dialogue and understanding, vital for federal and state governments to align their efforts towards shared goals.
Effective collaboration between these levels of government is crucial in addressing our nation’s pressing challenges, from insecurity to economic development. As the federal government embarks on this journey, there is a need for state governments to be active participants and not just passive observers.
The governors should seize this opportunity to present their respective states’ unique challenges and prospects. This is a call to both the President and the governors to rise above political divides and work together for the betterment of all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria operates a federal system of government, which means power is divided between the federal, state, and local governments.
- Nigeria is made up of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) is a non-partisan organisation comprising all the governors of the federation’s 36 states.
