President Tinubu Installs George Akume as New Government Secretary

President Bola Tinubu has officially installed Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) at a ceremony held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The inauguration, which took place on Wednesday, was attended by an array of political figures. Among them was the governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hycent Alia, numerous serving and former governors, including former Nasarawa state governor Tanko Almakura, and the outgoing SGF, Boss Mustapha.
Also present were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan, and Regina Akume, wife of the new SGF.
President Tinubu had previously announced the appointment of Akume, former governor of Benue state, to the role of SGF.
Additionally, Tinubu confirmed the appointments of House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff, and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, ex-Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.
These appointments were confirmed via a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information at State House, Abuja.
Before assuming his new role as SGF, Akume served as Minister of Special Duties under former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Navigating the New Political Landscape: What Akume’s Appointment Means for Nigeria
With Senator George Akume’s recent swearing-in as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the political dynamics in Nigeria have taken a new turn. President Bola Tinubu’s decision carries implications not just for the immediate government but also for the broader political climate of the country.
Experience, it’s said, is the best teacher, and Akume comes to the table with a wealth of it. His tenure as Benue state governor and his stint as Minister of Special Duties under former President Muhammadu Buhari endow him with a robust understanding of the political landscape.
However, experience is just one piece of the puzzle.
His ability to effectively steer the nation’s policy-making and administrative apparatus is the real test.
It’s crucial to remember that the SGF’s role is pivotal in the functioning of the Nigerian government. The SGF is responsible for ensuring the smooth implementation of government policies, making it a position of great power and influence. As Akume steps into his new role, he carries the weight of these expectations with him.
Let’s hope Akume’s appointment will usher in a new era of transparent, accountable governance that prioritises the needs of Nigerians. Public vigilance and active participation in democratic processes are essential to hold leaders accountable. Stay engaged, stay informed, and strive for the Nigeria you want to see.
Did you know?
- The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is one of the key positions in Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council.
- George Akume was the governor of Benue State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.
- Bola Tinubu was previously the governor of Lagos State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007, the same tenure period as George Akume.
