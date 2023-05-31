President Tinubu Needs a Strong and Versatile Speaker like Betara for Successful Governance, says Civil Society Group

The Movement for Good Governance, a coalition of civil society organizations, has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate the effective delivery of democratic dividends to the nation.
Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, the group leader, issued this call during a press conference held in Abuja just days following the inauguration of President Tinubu.
He implored the outgoing Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, along with other principal officers, to back the Speaker hopeful, Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu. Abubakar described Aliyu as a “strong and versatile” individual who could greatly aid the President’s success.
The coalition’s decision was based on a comprehensive evaluation of all the aspirants. Abubakar stated that Aliyu was “the only man that has the vitality and mutual understanding among the members to move things for the President.”
He asserted, “The Tinubu-led administration deserves strong support from the legislative arm to deliver, and in achieving that, someone like Muktar Betara Aliyu should be the man for the job.”
Abubakar further urged all other aspirants to embrace peace and unity by supporting Aliyu, asserting that doing so would be in the best interest of Nigerians and the success of the new President.
The group also called on all Nigerians to fully support the new President’s “renewed hope” agenda and to pray for the new government’s success.
Editorial
Balancing the Executive and Legislative Arms: The Role of a Strong Speaker
The recent call by the Movement for Good Governance for a “strong and versatile” Speaker like Muktar Betara Aliyu underscores the crucial role a robust legislative branch plays in supporting the executive.
A strong Speaker is instrumental in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation among members, moving forward the President’s agenda, and ensuring the successful delivery of democratic dividends.
While the role of the President is prominent, the Speaker’s role, though less conspicuous, is no less vital.
The Speaker can influence the direction of policies, manage legislative priorities, and act as a powerful counterbalance to the executive branch.
As Nigeria embraces a new political leadership, we must recognize the importance of a strong and effective legislative branch led by a competent and versatile Speaker.