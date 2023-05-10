President Tinubu Urges Support for APC’s Choice of 10th National Assembly Leaders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu underscores the crucial role of the incoming 10th National Assembly’s leadership in his administration’s success, stressing the importance of setting the correct course from the parliament’s commencement.
To facilitate this, President Tinubu insists all support should be extended to the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s selected candidates for the presiding officer positions. This directive was given during a meeting with APC Senators-elect and Members-elect at the Presidential Villa.
Other notable attendees included the party’s governors and leaders.
Insights from the gathering revealed a clear emphasis on ensuring the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as House Speaker, Senator Jubrin Barau, and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Senate President and House Deputy Speaker, respectively.
A participant, requesting anonymity, confirmed that the President passionately urged them to back Akpabio, Abbas, Barau, and Kalu.
“The chosen candidates are critical for the nation’s stability,” the source added, citing the President’s importance on the incoming national assembly leadership for his administration’s success.
Among those present, the speakership aspirants included Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu, immediate past Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations from Borno State; Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Chairman of the Committee on Navy from Plateau State; Hon. Miriam Onuoha, Chairperson of the Committee on People with Disability from Imo State, and Hon. Sada Soli, Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources from Katsina State.
Interestingly, the immediate past Deputy Speaker and speakership aspirant, Ahmed Idris Wase from Plateau State, and another aspirant, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji from Zamfara State, were not in attendance.
During the House’s valedictory session on Wednesday, Wase rejected the consensus candidate concept and expressed his intention to vie for the speakership.
Editorial
Steering the Ship: Tinubu’s Plea for a United APC in the 10th National Assembly
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent meeting with APC Senators-elect and Members-elect reflects a leader eager to ensure a smooth and successful tenure. His push to elect the APC’s chosen candidates for leadership roles in the 10th National Assembly is a significant strategic move.
Some may question the call for unity, suggesting that it limits competition and democratic decision-making within the party.
It is a fair point; competition can foster the best ideas and innovative solutions.
However, these calls for unity are not an attempt to suppress competition. Instead, they aim to establish a cohesive front that can effectively work towards fulfilling the APC’s goals and commitments to Nigerians.
The real test will come with the swearing-in of the 10th National Assembly.
The newly elected officials must remember the greater purpose of their roles – to serve the Nigerian people.
May the spirit of cooperation, rather than rivalry, guide our legislators to make decisions that benefit all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral legislature comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was established on 6th February 2013.
- Nigeria’s Senate comprises 109 Senators, while the House of Representatives comprises 360 members.
