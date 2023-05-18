Prioritize National Unity: APC Stalwart Advocates for Party Decisions’ Respect

Alhaji Sabo Mohammed, a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Bauchi State, has implored party members aspiring for leadership roles in the 10th National Assembly (NASS) to prioritize national and party unity over personal interests.
In a media interview on Thursday in Bauchi, Mohammed addressed the ongoing developments regarding the NASS leadership. He made a compelling case for the other contenders to back the candidates proposed by President-elect Sen. Bola Tinubu and the party’s national leadership.
He specifically named Senators Godswill Apkabio and Jibril Barau for the positions of Senate President and Deputy President, respectively.
The APC chieftain also entreated the incoming NASS members to support Reps Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, who has been earmarked for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker roles of the House of Representatives.
He stressed that this move is crucial for the country’s unity and the advancement of the APC.
Mohammed called these choices a “ticket towards national stability, equity, and an inclusive parliament.”
He implored other aspirants, including Ahmed Wase, Betara, and Muktar Soji, all vying for the speakership, to stand down in favour of Tajudeen and Kalu.
“National interest and party unity should take precedence over personal ambitions for a truly inclusive nation,” he emphasized.
Editorial: Putting National Interest First: The Importance of Party Unity
At the cusp of the 10th National Assembly (NASS), the stakes are high for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the nation.
Amidst this backdrop, the call by APC Chieftain Alhaji Sabo Mohammed for party members to put aside personal interests in favour of the party and national unity carries significant weight.
Without question, the aspirations of individual party members are critical. They are, after all, part of the democratic process. However, these ambitions must not undermine the overarching goal of national unity and progress.
Mohammed’s appeal comes when divisions within the party could potentially escalate into more enormous national rifts.
In coordination with the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s leadership has presented a formidable lineup for the critical positions within NASS.
Any resistance or deviation from this proposed lineup could translate into fractures within the party, leading to potential policy deadlocks in the future.
Let us not forget the significant roles these positions play.
The Senate President, Deputy President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker are essential to effective lawmaking, a foundation for democracy, and, therefore, crucial to national development.
Therefore, we urge the party members to heed Mohammed’s call for unity.
Let them consider the broader implications of their actions and prioritize the party and nation’s progress over personal ambition.
The nation needs leaders who can rise above personal gain, see the bigger picture and are willing to act on it.
The Nigerian people deserve a united front from their representatives that can push for growth and stability in these challenging times.
Did You Know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in February 2013 and is currently one of Nigeria’s two major political parties.
- The Nigerian National Assembly consists of The House of Representatives and the Senate.
- As of 2023, the APC has produced two presidents since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.
- Sen. Bola Tinubu, a key figure in the APC, was a former governor of Lagos State and has played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.
- The President of the Senate is the presiding officer of the Senate, the upper house of the National Assembly.
Why Yohaig?
Yohaig NG, your trusted source for the current Naija news, is committed to bringing you the latest updates in a timely and unbiased manner.
We value the trust you place in us and aim to foster informed discussions by presenting the facts in an accessible format.
We encourage our readers to contribute to these discussions.
After all, you play a vital role in our mission to hold those in power accountable.
Through your engagement, we can continue to promote transparency and ensure the accountability of our leaders.