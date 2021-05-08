Prof. Abdullahi: National Assembly Should Elect Leaders Independently

Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has urged that incoming members of the National Assembly should be allowed to select their leaders independently.
In a media briefing in Abuja, Prof. Abdullahi stressed that the National Assembly is an autonomous entity and that external interference in its operations should be discouraged.
He explained, “At this juncture, the National Assembly is due to elect its leaders. Each chamber of the National Assembly should have the freedom to determine how this will be executed.
However, the fundamental guide should be the Constitution of the country, which prescribes that there will be such an institution, how it will be established, and how its leadership will be provided. As far as we know, everyone involved, particularly the National Assembly, must adhere strictly to the Constitution while deciding the Senate President, the Speaker, and other positions.”
He added, “The National Assembly is self-governing and determines its leadership and mode of operation, as long as it remains within the framework of the Constitution. If we are to offer advice to those who have this nation’s interests at heart, the newly-elected members of the National Assembly should be allowed to choose their leaders autonomously.”
Prof. Abdullahi further commended Tinubu for acknowledging the independence of the National Assembly and his willingness to work with whatever decisions they make in their internal affairs for the smooth running of the country’s affairs.
Prof. Abdullahi also cautioned against religious extremism, maintaining that there is no religious party in Nigeria, and all Nigerians are free to engage in any sector of society.
He also noted that the North contributed 63% of votes for the All Progressive Congress (APC), with 33% coming from the Northwest.
Editorial
Respecting the Autonomy of the National Assembly: A Call for Democratic Integrity
The recent statement by Prof. Ango Abdullahi stressing the need for the National Assembly to be allowed to elect its leaders independently underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of democratic institutions. The independence of the National Assembly is a cornerstone of our democracy and should be respected by all, regardless of political affiliation.
While the ruling party may have members within the National Assembly, it is essential to remember that it is independent. This distinction underscores the need for the ruling party to respect the rights and decisions of those who do not belong to the party, especially regarding the leadership of the National Assembly.
The advice from Prof. Abdullahi serves as a reminder to uphold democratic principles and to resist any form of external interference that could jeopardize the sanctity of our democratic institutions.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly is Nigeria’s bicameral legislature and the highest elective law-making body in the country. It consists of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- Prof. Ango Abdullahi, a prominent Nigerian scholar and politician, convenes the Northern Elders Forum, a political think tank and pressure group in Nigeria.
