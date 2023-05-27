Prof Ibe Calls on President Buhari to Release Nnamdi Kanu as Farewell Gesture to Ndigbo

As the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure draws near, Professor Greg Ibe, former Abia State Governorship candidate under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), appeals for the liberation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the arrested Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
He encourages this as a symbolic parting gift to Ndigbo.
Having been in office since May 29, 2015, President Buhari’s second term is set to end on May 29, 2023.
In an open letter to the President, Professor Ibe passionately urges Buhari to act upon the numerous pleas for Kanu’s freedom in a gesture towards national unity.
The letter, made public in Umuahia, reads: “At this twilight of your eventful tenure, may I respectfully request you to benevolently hearken to several calls from many eminent personalities and groups, from within Nigeria and in the diaspora, to leverage your constitutionally empowered prerogative of mercy and graciously release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a final parting gift to Ndigbo.”
The professor argues that the detention of Kanu has deepened the feelings of marginalisation and persecution among Ndigbo in Nigeria.
“The Igbo people have always been an integral part of Nigeria’s history, considerably contributing to its growth and development. However, it is no secret that Ndigbo have a deep-seated sense of disillusionment, which has been exacerbated by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s prolonged imprisonment.”
Despite the different views about Kanu, Ibe maintains that dialogue remains the best solution to the issues surrounding him.
Professor Ibe concludes by suggesting that Kanu be turned over to a particular team of representatives of the United Nations and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership upon release.
Editorial An Appeal for Unity: Time for Kanu’s Release
As the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari draws to a close, calls for unity resonate throughout the nation, underpinned by one significant request: the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). This plea, articulated eloquently by Professor Greg Ibe, deserves more than a passing consideration.
It embodies a call for mercy and an opportunity to bridge divisions, heal wounds, and pave the way towards national unity.
The plea for Kanu’s release reflects the disenchantment of the Ndigbo community, who feel excluded and persecuted in Nigeria, sentiments worsened by the continued detention of their Leader. The spirit of unity beckons us to empathise with this perspective, recognising the historic and ongoing contributions of the Igbo people to Nigeria’s growth and development.
Professor Ibe’s appeal spotlights the potential for dialogue to surmount the issues surrounding Kanu. Concerns regarding Kanu’s actions and rhetoric are valid, yet it is pertinent to remember that dialogue trumps protracted detention.
To release Kanu is to demonstrate kindness, inclusive leadership, and respect for the aspirations of all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity.
Moreover, this generous act could foster national healing and unity, a crucial factor as Nigeria transitions to new leadership. In this context, we urge the powers to listen, engage, and consider this action.
The release of Kanu could catalyse national integration, particularly considering the current political office distribution that seemingly disregards the Ndigbo.
Kanu’s release could also signal to the Ndigbo and all Nigerians that their concerns are being addressed and that the quest for an equitable Nigeria is feasible and attainable. However, as a society, we must realise that ignoring the grievances of a significant section of our population does more harm than good.
The long arm of the law cannot enforce unity; it is nurtured through understanding, empathy, and inclusive decision-making.
Did you know?
- Nnamdi Kanu is the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), an organisation advocating for the sovereignty of the historical territory of Biafra in southeast Nigeria.
- Kanu’s arrest and detention have stirred up controversies and protests, particularly among the Igbo people in southeast Nigeria.
- Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the apex socio-cultural organisation representing the Igbo people in Nigeria and the diaspora.
