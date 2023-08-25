Protest at Ganduje’s Home Over Bello, Ita-Giwa’s Resignation Calls

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has staged a protest at the residence of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), demanding the immediate resignation of the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary-designate, Duro Meseko.
The protest followed the abandonment of the planned inauguration of the National Working Committee’s zonal officers.
Earlier, former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa had led another delegation to Ganduje’s residence, questioning the replacement of Dr Stella Odey-Ekpo with Dr Mary Idele from Edo State for a key party position.
Adolphus Ogar, Chairman of Cross River APC, expressed his concerns, stating,
“We urge the national chairman and the NWC to do the right thing.”
The protests come after Bello and his supporters arrived at the APC’s national headquarters in Abuja. Despite the absence of Ganduje and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, whispers circulated that Bello was there to disrupt the inauguration.
A source revealed,
“Bello insisted that he won’t be cowed into accepting the deal.”
The tension escalated when an emissary invited Meseko for a meeting with the governor. After a closed-door session, the delegation emerged, visibly upset, rejecting the proposed deal.
The Kogi State chapter of APC also released a statement distancing itself from Meseko’s candidacy.
Editorial
The recent protests led by Governor Yahaya Bello and former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa at the residence of APC National Chairman Dr Abdullahi Ganduje reveal deep-seated issues within the party.
The events underscore the urgent need for transparency and democratic processes within party ranks.
The abandonment of the planned inauguration of the National Working Committee’s zonal officers is a glaring symptom of internal discord that cannot be ignored.
The APC must address these issues head-on. A party that aims to lead a nation must first demonstrate the ability to govern itself effectively.
The national chairman and the NWC should take immediate steps to resolve the conflicts and ensure that appointments are made transparently and democratically.
Failure to do so will not only erode the party’s credibility but also jeopardize its future in the political landscape.
Did You Know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in 2013, merging four of Nigeria’s biggest opposition parties.
- Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of APC, is the former Governor of Kano State.
- Yahaya Bello became the youngest governor in Nigeria when he assumed office in 2016 at the age of 40.
- Florence Ita-Giwa, also known as “Mama Bakassi,” has been a prominent advocate for the rights of the Bakassi people.
- The APC has its roots in a political alliance called the Action Group, which was founded in 1951.