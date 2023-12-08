Record-Breaking 68 Candidates Vie for Edo Governorship

In an unprecedented development in Edo State’s political history, over 68 aspirants from three major political parties are vying for the governorship seat in the upcoming 2024 elections. This crowded field includes candidates from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party (LP), with the number expected to rise as the race intensifies.
The aspirants, a mix of seasoned politicians and newcomers, are undeterred by the APC’s decision not to zone the ticket to Edo Central, which could lead to even more candidates entering the fray. Notable among the aspirants are Col. David Imuse (retd), the state APC chairman, Kassim Afegbua, a spokesman for General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC’s 2020 candidate.
Kenneth Imasuagbon, contesting for the fifth time, now under the LP, has urged party members to avoid political novices. His comments drew a response from Dorry Okogie, who emphasized the need for respectful and professional political discourse.
The deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has also declared his intention, positioning himself as a continuation of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s legacy. Meanwhile, Obaseki is reportedly backing Asuen Ighodalo, Chairman of Sterling Bank, for the PDP ticket.
The high number of aspirants indicates growing political engagement in Edo State. Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the state PDP Chairman, views this as a testament to the party’s credibility and democratic process. Similarly, the LP and APC spokespersons have expressed confidence in their parties’ ability to manage the large pool of candidates and ensure fair and transparent primaries.
Editorial
The remarkable surge in the number of gubernatorial aspirants in Edo State reflects the vibrant and dynamic nature of Nigeria’s democracy. With over 68 candidates from three major political parties and more expected to join, the 2024 Edo State governorship election is shaping to be a highly competitive and potentially transformative political event.
This unprecedented participation indicates a healthy democratic process where diverse voices and perspectives are eager to contribute to the state’s governance. It’s a sign that more people are willing to engage in the political process, either as candidates or as informed voters. This diversity is crucial for a robust democracy, allowing for various ideas and solutions to Edo State’s challenges.
However, the crowded field also poses significant challenges. It requires political parties to demonstrate their ability to manage internal democracy effectively. The parties must ensure that their primaries are fair, transparent, and inclusive, giving every aspirant a fair chance. This is essential not only for the candidates’ legitimacy but also for maintaining party unity and integrity.
The high number of aspirants underscores the need for voters to be well-informed and discerning. It’s vital that the electorate critically evaluates each candidate’s policies, track record, and vision for the state. Rather than personality or rhetoric, the focus should be on substantive issues like economic development, security, healthcare, and education.
As Edo State gears up for this electoral milestone, it’s crucial for all stakeholders – candidates, parties, the electoral commission, civil society, and voters – to play their part in ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election. The 2024 governorship election in Edo State is not just about choosing a leader; it’s about strengthening the foundations of democracy and setting a precedent for future elections in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the famous Benin Kingdom with its historical artefacts and bronze sculptures.
- The state has three senatorial districts: Edo South, Edo Central, and Edo North, each with unique political dynamics and demographics.
- Edo State’s economy is diverse, with agriculture, petroleum, and mining playing significant roles alongside traditional crafts and arts.
- The state capital, Benin City, is famous for its historical significance and landmarks, including the Benin Royal Museum and the ancient moat known as Iya.
- Edo State has a history of vibrant political activity, with a strong tradition of debate and engagement in public affairs, reflecting the state’s diverse ethnic and cultural composition.