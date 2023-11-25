Rivers APC in Turmoil Over Leadership Dissolution

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a state of upheaval following the National Working Committee’s (NWC) decision to dissolve the party’s executive in the state. Emeka Beke, the embattled Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, has called on the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, to reverse this decision, asserting that the tenure of the state’s executive has not yet expired.
The dissolution, announced in Abuja, saw the Rivers excos replaced with a caretaker committee, set to manage the party’s affairs in the state for six months. Chief Tony Okocha, an ally of former Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now aligned with the APC at the national level, was appointed as the chairman of this caretaker committee.
This move has sparked controversy, particularly as President Bola Tinubu had previously allocated the Rivers ministerial slot to Wike of the PDP, bypassing APC members, including Tonye Cole, the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections. Cole is an ally of ex-governor Rotimi Amaechi, a political rival of Wike in Rivers State.
Emeka Beke, reacting to the party’s national leadership’s decision, insisted that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) has the constitutional power to dissolve an elected state executive. He expressed shock at the NWC’s assertion of this power and warned Ganduje to reconsider his actions.
The state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju, also criticized the dissolution as extra-constitutional, arguing that the NWC, without NEC approval, cannot dissolve duly elected executives. Nwauju described the action as a risk to the party, potentially leaving it in the hands of political undertakers.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we regard the recent turmoil within the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a reflection of deeper issues within the party’s national structure. The dissolution of the state’s executive committee and the appointment of a caretaker committee, particularly one led by an ally of a political rival, raises questions about the party’s internal democracy and decision-making processes.
The controversy surrounding the allocation of the Rivers ministerial slot to a member of the opposition party, bypassing loyal APC members, further exacerbates the situation. Such decisions can create rifts within the party, potentially undermining its unity and effectiveness.
The insistence by the state’s chairman, Emeka Beke, that only the National Executive Committee has the authority to dissolve elected executives, points to a possible overreach by the National Working Committee. This situation underscores the need for clear guidelines and adherence to the party’s constitution in decision-making processes.
The APC must address these internal conflicts and adhere to democratic principles within its ranks to maintain cohesion and trust among its members. The party’s leadership should prioritize transparent and fair processes in its decision-making to avoid further discord and ensure its long-term stability and success.
Did You Know?
- APC’s Formation: The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in 2013, merging four different opposition parties to challenge the then-dominant Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
- Internal Democracy: Internal democracy within political parties is crucial for fair representation and decision-making, impacting the overall political stability of a country.
- Party Constitution: Political parties have constitutions that govern their operations, including the election and dissolution of party executives.
- Political Alliances: Alliances between political parties and individuals can significantly influence political dynamics and decision-making within parties.
- Electoral Impact: Internal party conflicts and decisions can have a profound impact on the party’s performance in elections and its public perception.