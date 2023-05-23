Rivers APC Steps Back from Petition Against PDP and INEC

Article Summary
News Story
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has withdrawn the petition it previously submitted to the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal. This move leaves the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, as the only one challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Fubara Siminalayi.
Tonye Cole is persisting in his challenge against Siminalayi’s victory in the March governorship poll in the state.
Unexpected drama emerged at the Tribunal when the APC applied to change its legal representation in the petition against the PDP and its candidate. Solomon Umoh, the new counsel for the APC, informed the Tribunal of his role following the motion for a change of counsel.
Umoh further requested the court remove his clients’ names from the petition. Jibrin Okutepa, who previously represented Cole and the APC, expressed surprise at the development, stating that the party had not informed him of these changes.
Despite this, Justice Cletus Emifoniye, leading the three-person panel, approved the request for a change of counsel and removed the APC as a petitioner by the APC’s wishes.
The APC’s withdrawal followed Order 9 Rule 15 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019. One of the critical reasons for the application was “the need to seek the leave of this Honourable Tribunal to strike out the name of the 2nd petitioner/applicant, as the applicant has no intention to participate in this petition.”
The Tribunal has yet to schedule a date to begin the pre-hearing of applications.
Editorial
The APC’s Retreat: A Twist in the Rivers State Governorship Dispute
In an unexpected turn of events, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has chosen to withdraw its petition from the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal. With this, the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole, remains the lone figure contesting the March governorship election result against the INEC and PDP.
This move, which sparked some drama due to the sudden change in legal representation, led to many questions. Why has the APC decided to step back at this stage? How will this decision impact Tonye Cole’s solo fight?
As we await the commencement of the pre-hearing of applications, the dynamics of the Rivers State governorship dispute have taken an intriguing turn. Seeing how this development plays out in the coming weeks will be interesting.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is one of the 36 states of Nigeria, located in the Niger Delta region in the southern part of the country.
- The Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal is a judicial body set up to adjudicate disputes arising from the conduct of elections in the state.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body responsible for organizing elections in Nigeria.