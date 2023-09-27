Rivers APC Stunned by Tinubu’s Inclusion of PDP Members in Cabinet

Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Rivers, voiced the party’s astonishment upon learning that President Bola Tinubu appointed former Governor Nyesom Wike and several members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into his cabinet.
This revelation came after a minor dispute between the two parties. During a courtesy visit to Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Working Committee leader at the APC’s national headquarters in Abuja, Cole expressed the party’s concerns.
Cole highlighted the state’s APC chapter’s adversities, including significant losses of members and assets due to political violence after the general elections. He urged President Tinubu to consider the loyal APC supporters who have faced numerous challenges and to compensate them with critical roles in his administration.
Cole also pointed out the unprecedented event where the party withdrew as a petitioner after completing the filing process for the elections in 2023.
Ganduje, in response, acknowledged the party’s struggles and assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the president. He emphasised the significance of compensation in politics, especially during reconciliation processes.
Editorial:
The recent appointments by President Bola Tinubu, which saw the inclusion of opposition members into his cabinet, have raised eyebrows and sparked debates about political loyalty and strategy.
While it’s common for leaders to include members from opposition parties to foster unity and collaboration, the move has been met with resistance from the APC’s Rivers chapter.
The essence of politics is to serve the people, and decisions should be made with the nation’s best interests at heart.
However, it’s also crucial for party leaders to consider the sentiments of their loyal members and ensure that their contributions and sacrifices are acknowledged.
As the political landscape continues to evolve, leaders must strike a balance between strategic decision-making and maintaining the trust and loyalty of their party members.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria and is rich in oil and gas resources.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are two of the major political parties in Nigeria.
- Political appointments often serve as a means to foster unity and collaboration among different factions within a country.
- Rivers State has been a hotspot for political activities and controversies.
- The inclusion of opposition members in a ruling party’s cabinet can be seen as a strategy to reduce political tensions and promote national unity.