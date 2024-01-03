Rivers Assembly Confirms Ehie Never Held Speaker Position

The Rivers State House of Assembly has officially declared that Edison Ehie, who recently resigned from the House, was never elected as the Speaker of the state legislature. This clarification comes amidst Ehie’s claim of resigning from the Speaker’s position, a role he allegedly never held. The House emphasized that the position of Speaker is legally established and cannot be falsely claimed.
Emeka Amadi, the Clerk of the House, addressed this issue in a letter dated January 1, 2024. The letter responded to Ehie’s resignation letter, which he had addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Amadi labelled Ehie’s claims as “misleading information,” firmly stating that Ehie was never elected Speaker during his tenure in the Rivers Assembly.
The letter further clarified that the current Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule was unanimously elected by all 31 members present on June 5, 2023, following the Governor’s proclamation of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly. Amadi, the acting Clerk, then conducted this election by Section 92 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (As altered).
Amadi also urged the public to disregard Ehie’s false claims and warned against spreading misleading information about the House. He called on security agencies to ensure adherence to the rule of law and maintain the integrity of the House’s legislative process.
PUNCH Online reported that Ehie, a factional Speaker aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, resigned following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the state’s political crisis. Ehie had previously claimed to have been elected Speaker by 26 members of the House and was the House Leader until his suspension in October. The State House of Assembly had faced challenges, including a fire in October that led to its demolition, amid allegations of an impeachment plot against Fubara.
Editorial
The recent developments in the Rivers State House of Assembly, particularly surrounding Edison Ehie’s claim to the Speaker’s position, underscore a critical aspect of political integrity and the sanctity of democratic processes. The assertion by the House that Ehie was never elected as Speaker is not just about correcting a false claim; it’s about upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in governance.
In a democratic system, the roles and responsibilities of elected officials are not just titles; they are a trust placed by the people. When this trust is compromised, either by false claims or misrepresentation, it undermines the very foundation of our democratic institutions. The Rivers State House of Assembly’s firm stance powerfully conveys the importance of truth and legitimacy in political office.
This incident also highlights the need for clear communication and transparency in the functioning of legislative bodies. Misunderstandings or misrepresentations, whether intentional or not, can lead to confusion and erode public trust. All political entities must ensure that their actions and statements reflect the truth and adhere to legal and constitutional frameworks.
As we move forward, let us remember that the strength of our democracy lies in the integrity of its institutions and the officials who serve them. Upholding these values is essential for our society’s continued prosperity and stability.
Did You Know?
- The Rivers State House of Assembly was established in 1979 following Nigeria’s return to democratic rule.
- Rivers State is named after the many rivers that border its territory.
- The state is known for its vast crude oil and natural gas reserves, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economy.
- Port Harcourt, Rivers State’s capital, is often called the ‘Garden City’ due to its lush vegetation.
- Rivers State has a rich cultural heritage, with the annual Port Harcourt Book Festival celebrating literature and arts.