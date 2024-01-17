Rivers Assembly Reinstates Nine Pro-Wike Ex-Commissioners

In a significant political move, the Rivers State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed nine former commissioners who resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet in late 2023. The confirmation session, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, took place on Wednesday at the Assembly quarters in Port Harcourt. The nominees, known for their loyalty to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, introduced themselves briefly before receiving approval.
House Leader Major Jack, advocating for a streamlined process, noted that the nominees had already undergone prior screening. He suggested they be allowed to ‘take a bow and go,’ a motion that was subsequently adopted. The Speaker then instructed Clerk Emeka Amadi to forward the confirmed names to the governor for further action.
This development follows a letter from Governor Fubara to the House requesting the screening of these nine individuals. The nominees, including Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, SAN; Dr Jacobson Nbina; Dr Gift Worlu; Mrs Ineme Aguma; Chukwuemeka Woke; Prof. Chinedu Mmom; Dr Des George-Kelly; Isaac Kamalu; and Auten Ben-Chioma, are staunch Wike supporters. Most of them had served as Commissioners under Wike’s administration in the state and retained their portfolios under Governor Fubara before their resignations amid the state’s political crisis.
Their reappointment is part of an eight-point agenda agreed upon following President Bola Tinibu’s intervention in the political dispute between Wike and Fubara.
Editorial
The recent reinstatement of nine former commissioners in Rivers State is a testament to the dynamic nature of political alliances and the importance of experienced leadership in governance. This strategic move, orchestrated by the Rivers State House of Assembly, not only signifies a reconciliation of political differences but also highlights the value of continuity and stability in public administration.
The swift confirmation of these individuals, who are well-versed in the intricacies of governance and have previously demonstrated their capabilities, is a pragmatic approach. It ensures that the state’s administrative machinery continues functioning efficiently without disruptions often accompanying political transitions. This decision also reflects a broader understanding that effective governance requires a blend of fresh ideas and seasoned experience.
As we witness these developments, it is crucial to acknowledge the role of political maturity and dialogue in resolving conflicts. The intervention by President Bola Tinibu and the subsequent agreement that facilitated the return of these commissioners are positive steps towards fostering unity and collaborative governance. It is a reminder that in politics, the ultimate goal should always be the welfare and progress of the citizenry, transcending individual ambitions and partisan interests.
In moving forward, the reinstated commissioners need to prioritize the needs and aspirations of the people of Rivers State. Their experience, coupled with a renewed mandate, presents an opportunity to address pressing challenges and chart a course towards sustainable development and prosperity for the state.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is known for its vast reserves of crude oil and natural gas, making it a critical economic hub.
- Nyesom Wike, a prominent figure in Rivers State politics, has served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and Governor of Rivers State.
- The concept of ‘take a bow and go’ during legislative confirmations is a practice where nominees with prior experience or familiarity with the legislative body are given an expedited confirmation process.
- Political reconciliation and conflict resolution in governance often involve strategic compromises and agreements to ensure stability and continuity.
- The Rivers State House of Assembly plays a crucial role in the legislative process, shaping policies and decisions that impact the state’s socio-economic development.