Rivers Elders Challenge Fubara on Abuja’s Controversial Resolution

In a bold move, elders and leaders from Rivers State have penned an open letter to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, expressing their strong opposition to implementing a resolution formulated during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja. This meeting was convened to address the ongoing political crisis in the state. The elders, led by former governor Chief Rufus Ada-George, have labelled the resolution a “death sentence,” criticizing it for being unfairly biased in favour of Fubara’s estranged political mentor, former governor Nyesom Wike.
The forum, which included prominent figures like Dr Gabriel Toby and Ibim Princewill, articulated their concerns in two separate letters dated December 24, 2023, addressed to President Tinubu and Governor Fubara. These letters, publicly read in Port Harcourt, assert that the presidential resolution is unimplementable and violates the rule of law.
The elders questioned the legality of Tinubu’s intervention, stating that it overstepped judicial boundaries and undermined the governor’s constitutional obligations. They specifically criticized Fubara’s Christmas Day broadcast, in which he announced his intention to implement the resolution, challenging the notion that peace could be achieved at such a high cost.
Central to their argument is the doctrine of separation of powers, a cornerstone of democratic governance. The elders highlighted the legal complexities surrounding the situation, including the Speaker, Rt Hon Ehie Edison, following a Federal High Court order, declaring vacant seats for cross-carpeting members.
The elders expressed their dismay at the perceived coercion of Governor Fubara into agreeing to a plan that they believe exceeds the President’s constitutional powers. They emphasized that such directives are unenforceable and violate the Constitution and the rule of law.
Despite their strong opposition to the resolution, the elders commended Governor Fubara for his humility, as demonstrated in his address to the state on Christmas Day.
Editorial:
As observers of the unfolding political drama in Rivers State, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where the principles of democracy and the rule of law are being tested. The recent open letter from the state’s elders to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, challenging the Abuja resolution, is a stark reminder of the complexities and sensitivities inherent in political governance.
The intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the state’s political crisis, while intended to bring resolution, has raised significant concerns about the balance of power and the sanctity of the legal process. The elders’ description of the resolution as a “death sentence” is a powerful metaphor for the perceived threat to democratic norms and the autonomy of state governance.
This situation underscores the delicate nature of political negotiations and interventions. While pursuing peace and stability is paramount, it must not come at the expense of constitutional rights and the rule of law. The elders’ call for reevaluating the resolution reflects a more profound need for transparency, fairness, and respect for legal processes in resolving political disputes.
Despite its contentious nature, Governor Fubara’s willingness to implement the resolution speaks to his commitment to finding a peaceful solution. However, this should not overshadow the need for a resolution that respects the autonomy of the state and the principles of federalism.
As we navigate these turbulent waters, all parties involved must prioritize the interests of the people of Rivers State above political allegiances. The resolution of this crisis should be a testament to the strength of our democratic institutions and the resilience of our legal system. Through such trials, the true spirit of democracy is tested and affirmed.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, often called the “Treasure Base of the Nation,” is one of Nigeria’s most resource-rich states, with vast oil and gas reserves.
- The doctrine of separation of powers, central to the elders’ argument, is a fundamental principle in democratic governance, ensuring that no single entity has absolute authority.
- Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, is known for its vibrant cultural scene and is a significant hub for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.
- Nyesom Wike, mentioned in the elders’ letter, served as the Governor of Rivers State and has been a significant political figure in the region.
- The Federal High Court in Nigeria plays a crucial role in the country’s judicial system, often dealing with cases related to the constitution and federal laws.