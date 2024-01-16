Rivers State Assembly Calls Ex-Commissioners for New Screening

In a significant political development, the Rivers State House of Assembly has summoned nine former commissioners who had resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet for a fresh round of screening. These commissioners had stepped down amid the conflict between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, also considered Fubara’s estranged political mentor.
Many of these commissioners had previously held positions in Wike’s cabinet and continued to serve in similar roles under Governor Fubara. The announcement for the new screening, signed by Assembly Clerk Emeka Amadi, was made public on Monday. This move is part of an eight-point resolution from a mediation meeting in Abuja, led by President Bola Tinubu, to resolve the political rift. As a peace initiative, Governor Fubara was advised to reinstate the resigned pro-Wike commissioners.
Among the nine nominees, seven had served as commissioners under Wike, with Emeka Woke, previously Wike’s Chief of Staff, having been the Commissioner for Special Duties under Fubara. Dr. Gift Worlu, a staunch Wike supporter, was appointed Commissioner for Housing by Fubara and resigned alongside others loyal to Wike.
The Assembly’s letter listed the nominees, including Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), Dr Jacobson Mbina, Dr Gift Worlu, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma, and Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, Dr. George Des-Kelly, Hon. Isaac Kamalu, and Engr. Austin Chioma. They are required to appear for screening on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, with the necessary documents.
State Commissioner for Information and Communications Joseph Johnson confirmed the governor’s awareness of the Assembly’s invitation. Johnson emphasized the government’s commitment to honouring the agreement reached with President Tinubu. Regarding the presentation of the 2024 budget, which had previously been presented to a faction of the Assembly loyal to Fubara and signed into law, Johnson stated that they would address each issue as it arises.
Editorial:
The recent call by the Rivers State House of Assembly for the re-screening of former commissioners is a pivotal moment in the state’s political landscape. This move, emerging from the reconciliation efforts led by President Bola Tinubu, signifies a step towards healing and political stability in Rivers State. The return of these commissioners, aligned with former Governor Nyesom Wike, represents a blending of past and present administrations, potentially leading to a more unified approach to governance.
The situation in Rivers State reflects Nigerian politics’ dynamic and often complex nature, where allegiances and power dynamics can shift rapidly. The reappointment of these commissioners is not just a political manoeuvre but a strategic effort to bridge divides and leverage seasoned politicians’ experience and expertise for the state’s betterment.
As Governor Fubara moves forward with this process, it is crucial to recognize the delicate balance of maintaining political harmony while ensuring effective governance. The integration of these former commissioners offers an opportunity to combine diverse perspectives and experiences, fostering a more inclusive and collaborative administration.
The focus now shifts to how these reappointed commissioners will influence the state’s policies and development plans. Their return could bring valuable insights and continuity in specific sectors, contributing to the state’s progress. However, it is also essential to monitor how their reintegration affects the overall dynamics of the Fubara administration.
This development in Rivers State is a testament to the evolving nature of Nigerian politics. It underscores the importance of dialogue, reconciliation, and compromise in resolving political conflicts. As the state embarks on this path of reunification and collaboration, it is hoped that the collective efforts of these leaders will usher in a period of sustained growth and prosperity for the people of Rivers State. The success of this initiative will be measured not just in political terms but in the tangible improvements it brings to the lives of the citizens.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, named after its many rivers, is one of Nigeria’s 36 states and is located in the Niger Delta region.
- The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the famous annual Port Harcourt Carnival, showcasing modern and traditional performances.
- Rivers State is a significant contributor to Nigeria’s oil production, housing several multinational oil companies and playing a vital role in the nation’s economy.
- The capital city, Port Harcourt, is often called the ‘Garden City’ due to its lush greenery and numerous parks.
- Rivers State is also home to the University of Port Harcourt, one of Nigeria’s leading higher education institutions, known for its research and academic excellence.