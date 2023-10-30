Rivers State Governor Claims Direct Attack by Security Agencies

Similanyi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, has levelled serious accusations against security agencies, claiming they directly targeted him. This revelation came to light during a meeting with his supporters, amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the state. The crisis intensified following the removal of Edie Edison as the Majority Leader of the Rivers House of Assembly.
Governor Fubara expressed deep concerns about the compromised state of the security agencies. He recounted how they shot directly at him, adding a poignant remark about the inevitability of death. Fubara emphasised his commitment to his cause, stating that he has no hidden agendas or plans against anyone. He further declared any actions taken in the current climate as null and void, asserting his position as the chief security officer and head of the government.
Earlier, Yohaig NG reported disturbances at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, including gunshots and teargas deployment, as some assembly members initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara. The Governor, in response, firmly stated that he had done nothing to merit impeachment.
Editorial:
The recent events in Rivers State, particularly the allegations made by Governor Similanyi Fubara, highlight the fragile state of political stability in certain regions of Nigeria. The direct targeting of a sitting governor by security agencies, if true, is not only alarming but also indicative of deeper systemic issues that plague our political landscape.
While political disagreements and power struggles are inherent in any democratic system, resorting to violence or intimidation is a dangerous path. Such actions undermine the very essence of democracy and erode public trust in institutions. It’s crucial for all stakeholders, regardless of their political affiliations, to prioritise dialogue and peaceful resolution over confrontation.
We urge the federal government and relevant agencies to thoroughly investigate these claims. If found true, those responsible must be held accountable. It’s essential to send a clear message that such actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The stability and progress of our nation depend on the integrity and trustworthiness of our institutions.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states, located in the South-South geopolitical zone.
- The state has a rich history of political activism and has been a hotspot for political tensions in the past.
- Rivers State is a major oil-producing state in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.
- The Rivers State House of Assembly is the legislative arm of the state government, responsible for making laws for the peace, order, and good governance of the state.
- Political impeachments, while not common, have occurred in various states in Nigeria, often amidst controversies and political tensions.