Rivers State Witnesses Protests Against Tinubu’s Peace Resolution

In Rivers State, many concerned groups gathered in Port Harcourt on Friday for a solidarity rally supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara amidst the ongoing political crisis. The groups openly condemned and rejected the presidential resolution concerning the conflict between Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which has heightened tensions in the state.
Participants assembled at the Government House along Azikiwe Street, including the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Greater Wakirike Movement, and various student, professional, and community organizations. They displayed placards with messages such as “Rivers State cannot be an individual’s estate” and “Femi Gbajabiamila should hands off Rivers affairs,” expressing their discontent with the current political situation.
David Uduru, a lawyer speaking on behalf of the protesters, urged the people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta region to prepare for a series of non-violent protests starting January 1, 2024. He emphasized that the resolutions reached at the Aso Rock Villa meeting on December 18, 2023, were unconstitutional and unacceptable. Uduru warned Governor Fubara against adhering to any part of the agreement, stating it would compromise the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The groups also called for the dismissal of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, declaring that Rivers State is not his estate. They announced plans to occupy the state from January 1 to January 30, 2024, as a protest.
In a related development, Governor Fubara addressed civil servants at the Government House gate, represented by the State Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke. He assured them of his administration’s commitment to their welfare beyond implementing promotions and providing Christmas bonuses.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined a lawsuit seeking to declare the seats of 25 lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress vacant. The party is determined to pursue the case, insisting that the votes belonged to the PDP, despite President Bola Tinubu’s peace meeting with Rivers State political stakeholders.
Editorial:
The recent protests in Rivers State against the presidential resolution of the political crisis highlight the complexities of political negotiations and the importance of public perception in conflict resolution. The rejection of the peace deal by various groups in the state underscores the deep-rooted issues and the need for more inclusive and transparent conflict resolution processes.
The involvement of various groups, including youth councils, professional associations, and community organizations, reflects the broad impact of political decisions on different segments of society. It is crucial for political leaders to engage with these groups and understand their concerns to ensure that any resolution is broadly accepted and sustainable.
The call for non-violent protests starting January 2024 is a testament to the democratic spirit of the people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta region. It also serves as a reminder that political agreements must align with constitutional principles and the broader interests of the populace.
Governor Fubara’s interaction with civil servants and his commitment to their welfare beyond immediate financial incentives are positive steps towards addressing the concerns of government workers. However, ensuring that such commitments translate into tangible improvements in their working conditions and livelihoods is essential.
The involvement of the PDP in the lawsuit against the defected lawmakers signifies the legal and constitutional dimensions of political conflicts. The judicial system must address these issues impartially and expediently to maintain public confidence in the democratic process.
As Rivers State navigates this challenging period, the need for dialogue, inclusivity, and adherence to democratic principles becomes more critical. The resolution of this crisis will not only impact the state but also set a precedent for managing political conflicts in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is known for its significant oil and gas reserves and plays a crucial role in the country’s economy.
- Political conflicts in Rivers State often have broader implications due to its economic importance and diverse ethnic and political landscape.
- The National Youth Council of Nigeria is a prominent youth organization in Nigeria that represents the interests of young people across the country.
- Non-violent protests have been vital to Nigeria’s democratic process, allowing citizens to express their views and influence political decisions.
- The legal battles over party defections and the status of lawmakers’ seats highlight the complex interplay between Nigeria’s legal system and political dynamics.