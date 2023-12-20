Robert Clarke Labels 1999 Constitution as Nigeria’s Core Problem

Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has recently voiced his concerns about the 1999 Constitution, labelling it as the root of Nigeria’s problems. This statement came in response to the resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State, facilitated by President Bola Tinubu. Clarke criticized the Constitution for its restrictive nature, particularly in the political and electoral domains, questioning the rationale behind such limitations.
Clarke expressed his disapproval of the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, questioning the logic behind electing such leaders. He also pointed out that President Tinubu has no constitutional role in resolving sub-national matters, emphasizing that the Federal Government’s involvement in such issues was only constitutionally valid during the First Republic.
Highlighting the need for constitutional amendments, Clarke identified three key areas: local government, elections, and the role of political parties in elections. He argued that addressing these areas could significantly reduce court cases and propel the country forward. Clarke’s comments come in the wake of the recent truce in Rivers State, following a meeting at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, involving vital political figures from the state.
The resolution, signed by Governor Fubara, his deputy, former Governor Peter Odili, Minister Nyesome Wike, and other stakeholders, directed the withdrawal of all lawsuits related to the political crisis. It also mandated Fubara to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill to the full House of Assembly and called for the cessation of impeachment proceedings against him.
Editorial
The recent remarks by Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, about the 1999 Constitution being the cornerstone of Nigeria’s problems bring to light a critical issue in our nation’s governance. Clarke’s perspective, especially in the context of the recent political crisis in Rivers State, underscores Nigeria’s urgent need for constitutional reform. The Constitution, as it stands, appears to restrict political participation and electoral processes, which is a matter of great concern.
Clarke’s critique of the demolition of the state House of Assembly by Governor Fubara and the lack of a constitutional role for the President in sub-national matters further highlights the complexities and inadequacies in our current political system. These issues not only undermine the principles of democracy but also hinder effective governance and political stability.
The call for constitutional amendments, mainly concerning local government, elections, and the role of political parties, is a step towards addressing these deep-rooted issues. By reforming these aspects of the Constitution, we can hope to create a more inclusive, transparent, and efficient political system. Such reforms are essential for reducing legal disputes and fostering national progress.
We must engage in a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue to review and amend our Constitution. This process should involve many stakeholders, including legal experts, political leaders, civil society, and the general public. The goal should be to create a constitution that reflects the aspirations of all Nigerians and provides a solid foundation for our democracy and national development.
In moving forward, we must learn from the lessons of the Rivers State crisis and other similar situations. We must strive to build a political system that is not only legally sound but also morally and ethically robust. This will ensure that our nation is governed by laws that are just, equitable, and conducive to the well-being of all its citizens.
Did You Know?
- The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria was enacted on May 29, 1999, marking the end of military rule and the beginning of the Fourth Republic.
- Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is a prominent legal practitioner known for his expertise in constitutional law.
- The First Republic in Nigeria, referenced by Clarke, was the country’s democratic government following independence from Britain in 1960, lasting until the military coup in 1966.
- The concept of local government in Nigeria is rooted in the country’s colonial history, with the first local government system introduced by the British in 1916.
- The role of political parties in Nigeria’s elections has evolved significantly since the country’s return to democracy in 1999, with a growing emphasis on multi-party democracy.