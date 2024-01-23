Sacked Plateau PDP Lawmakers Defiant, Plan to Resume Despite Court Ruling

In a bold move defying a court ruling, 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in Plateau State have declared their intention to resume legislative duties as the State House of Assembly reconvenes. This decision comes despite their sacking by the Court of Appeal in November, which ruled that the PDP had no valid structure to nominate them as candidates.
The former Majority Leader, Yobo Ishaku, leading the group, stated at a press conference in Jos that the Supreme Court’s recent ruling upholding Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s election on similar grounds indicated that the PDP had a valid structure for their nomination. Consequently, they regard the Court of Appeal’s verdict as null and void.
Ishaku, representing the Bokkos state constituency, emphasised their readiness to return to their duties, citing the Supreme Court’s judgment as a basis for disregarding the Court of Appeal’s decision. He expressed confidence in their democratic election by their constituents, who are prepared to support their return to the assembly.
The PDP lawmakers have called for sanctions against the President of the Court of Appeal, under whose supervision they were dismissed. However, the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the lawmakers’ planned resumption as an invitation to anarchy and a threat to democracy.
Through its Publicity Secretary Sylvanus Namang, the APC insisted that the PDP lawmakers remain sacked under the law. The party described the planned resumption and accompanying threats as an assault on democracy and an insurrection against the state.
Editorial:
The unfolding drama in the Plateau State House of Assembly, where sacked PDP lawmakers are set to defy a court ruling, raises significant concerns about the respect for judicial authority and the rule of law in Nigeria’s democratic process. This situation is a critical test of the balance between legal judgments and the democratic mandate of elected officials.
While rooted in their interpretation of a subsequent Supreme Court ruling, the defiance of the PDP lawmakers underscores a broader challenge in our political system: the need for clarity and consistency in legal decisions affecting the electoral process. It also highlights the delicate balance between the independence of the judiciary and the democratic will of the people.
As this situation unfolds, it is crucial for all parties involved to seek a resolution that upholds the rule of law while respecting the democratic choices of the electorate. This incident should also prompt a broader discussion on electoral laws and judicial processes to minimise such conflicts.
In navigating this complex situation, political leaders, judicial authorities, and the electorate need to engage in a dialogue that prioritises the stability and integrity of our democratic institutions. The resolution of this conflict will not only impact the immediate parties involved but will also set a precedent for how similar situations are handled.
Did You Know?
- The Plateau State House of Assembly is the legislative arm of Plateau State and is responsible for making laws for the peace, order, and good governance of the state.
- The Court of Appeal in Nigeria is the intermediate appellate court of the Nigerian federal court system, sitting between the State High Courts and the Supreme Court.
- Plateau State, located in central Nigeria, is known for its diverse cultural and ethnic composition, making it a microcosm of Nigeria’s broader societal dynamics.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are two of the major political parties in Nigeria, often at the forefront of the country’s political discourse.
- The Nigerian judicial system is crucial in resolving electoral disputes, which are common in the country’s vibrant but often contentious political landscape.