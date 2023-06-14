Sanwo-Olu Extends Warm Birthday Wishes to Predecessor, Ambode, at 60

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has extended warm birthday wishes to his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who celebrates his 60th birthday on Wednesday, June 14.
In a message of congratulations issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded Ambode as a seasoned administrator whose significant contributions as former Accountant-General and Governor have spurred the growth and development of Lagos State.
Sanwo-Olu expressed, “On behalf of my beloved wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the good people of Lagos State, I join the family, friends, and political associates of my predecessor, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.”
He further highlighted Ambode’s dedication to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor. Sanwo-Olu praised Ambode’s integrity, dedication, and professionalism in the public sector, from his roles as Council Treasurer, Auditor General for Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Accountant-General of Lagos State.
Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the positive and significant impacts Ambode made in various sectors during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, contributing to the continuous growth and development of the state.
He concluded his message by wishing the former Governor a happy birthday and praying for many more fruitful years in good health.
Editorial
The warm birthday wishes extended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, are a testament to the spirit of camaraderie and respect that should exist in the political sphere. It’s a reminder that despite the often contentious nature of politics, there is room for mutual respect and acknowledgement of each other’s contributions.
Ambode’s tenure as Governor of Lagos State was marked by significant contributions to the growth and development of the state. His dedication to service, integrity, and professionalism set a high standard for those in public service.
However, it’s important to note that while acknowledging past contributions is essential, the focus should always be on the future and how to build on these achievements.
The current administration should take lessons from the past and strive to improve in areas where previous administrations may have fallen short. It’s not enough to acknowledge past successes; there must be a continuous effort to improve and innovate for the betterment of the state and its people.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with over 20 million residents.
- It is also the smallest state in Nigeria by land area.
- Lagos State contributes about 30% of Nigeria’s total GDP.
- It is home to one of the largest and busiest seaports on the African continent.
