Sanwo-Olu Invites Election Rivals to Collaborate on Lagos Development

Following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his election, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited his 2023 governorship election opponents to join forces in developing the state. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, emphasized their openness to diverse ideas, moving beyond the confines of a single-party monopoly on governance.
This gesture of unity comes shortly after the Supreme Court upheld Sanwo-Olu’s election, previously confirmed by the tribunal and the Appeal Court. The Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, had contested the election, questioning the qualification of Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Hamzat, due to his U.S. citizenship. However, the court ruled that Hamzat, a Nigerian by birth, retained his eligibility, dismissing Rhodes-Vivour’s appeal for lack of merit.
Similarly, Abdulazeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party challenged the validity of Sanwo-Olu’s submitted name to the Independent National Electoral Commission, contrasting it with his WAEC certificate. The apex court dismissed this appeal as “academic.”
In response to the judgment, Sanwo-Olu personally affirmed the court’s verdict as a revalidation of the choice made by Lagosians in the March 18, 2023, election. He emphasized that the victory was not just for him and his deputy but for the rule of law, democracy, and the people of Lagos State. Sanwo-Olu reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance, inviting those on the sidelines to participate in the state’s progressive governance.
Sanwo-Olu commended the judges for their detailed judgment and expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court and lower courts for their dedication to fairness and justice. He assured that this victory would further motivate him and his deputy to continue their developmental trajectory, focusing on delivering more dividends of democracy to the citizens in line with their THEMES+ developmental agenda.
Editorial
As we reflect on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent call for collaboration with his electoral rivals, we see a commendable approach to governance in Lagos State. This invitation to join hands in developing the state is not just a political gesture; it represents a broader vision for inclusive and progressive governance. We believe such a stance can significantly contribute to the state’s development and foster a sense of unity and purpose among different political factions.
The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Sanwo-Olu’s election serves as a cornerstone for this new phase of governance. It reinforces the principle that electoral disputes should be resolved within the legal framework, ensuring the democratic process is respected and upheld. This legal affirmation provides a stable foundation for Sanwo-Olu’s administration to move forward with confidence and legitimacy.
In extending an olive branch to his opponents, Sanwo-Olu demonstrates a mature, forward-thinking leadership style. This is not about conceding defeat or diminishing the significance of the electoral process. Instead, it’s about recognizing that the development of Lagos State is a collective responsibility that transcends party lines. By inviting Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdulazeez Adediran to contribute to the state’s governance, Sanwo-Olu is acknowledging the value of diverse perspectives and experiences.
This approach is particularly pertinent in a state as dynamic and complex as Lagos. As a melting pot of cultures, ideas, and aspirations, Lagos requires an inclusive, innovative governance model that is responsive to its unique challenges and opportunities. The governor’s call for collaboration is a step in the right direction, signalling a commitment to unity and collective progress.
We believe that this collaborative approach will enhance the quality of governance in Lagos and set a positive precedent for other states and the country. It is a reminder that, despite our differences, we share a common goal: the development and prosperity of our communities. We hope this gesture of unity and cooperation will be reciprocated, leading to a more harmonious and productive political environment in Lagos State.
Did You Know?
- Established in 1967, Lagos State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states known for its cosmopolitan and diverse population.
- The state’s THEMES agenda focuses on Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance.
- Lagos is Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP and serving as a central hub for trade and industry.
- The state has a rich cultural heritage, is home to various ethnic groups and hosts numerous cultural and artistic events annually.
- Lagos State is known for its innovative technology, transportation, and environmental sustainability policies, often setting trends for other states in Nigeria.