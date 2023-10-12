SDP’s Ajaka Confident of Victory in Upcoming Kogi Election

Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, has expressed unwavering confidence in his popularity and the support of Kogi State citizens ahead of the November 11 governorship election.
During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ajaka proclaimed himself as the most popular candidate, asserting that the people of Kogi State stand with him and will usher his party into office.
“I am the most popular candidate in the state. By the grace of God, the people are with me. By November 11, I am going to win the election,” he declared on Tuesday.
Ajaka accused Governor Yahaya Bello of imposing a former Auditor General of Local Government, Ahmed Ododo, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer due to an alleged deal. He claimed that civil servants and citizens in Kogi are opposed to the APC candidate.
Ajaka also suggested that Bello is positioning Ododo due to a deal related to Bello’s purported 2027 presidential ambition.
“He is putting this guy forward because Yahaya Bello wants to contest the 2027 presidential election. Take it to the bank,” Ajaka stated.
Editorial
Murtala Ajaka’s bold proclamation of victory in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election underscores a vibrant confidence, yet it also brings to light the intricate dynamics of political campaigns and the multifaceted strategies employed by candidates.
While Ajaka’s assertions of popularity and impending victory resonate as a powerful campaign message, it prompts us to delve deeper into the essence and impact of such declarations in the political arena. We must ponder: how do such confident proclamations influence the electorate, and to what extent do they shape the narrative of political campaigns?
Ajaka’s allegations against Governor Bello and the APC candidate, Ahmed Ododo, introduce a layer of complexity and contention into the election narrative.
It is imperative that we, as an electorate and society, navigate through the veils of political rhetoric and allegations to discern the substantive issues that will influence governance and leadership in Kogi State.
The political discourse should not merely be a theatre of claims and counterclaims but should be a robust platform where policies, visions, and governance strategies are meticulously scrutinized and debated.
In the unfolding chapters of this political journey towards the Kogi State governorship election, the electorate must remain discerning, critically evaluating the propositions and allegations presented by all candidates.
It is through such informed and critical engagement that the electorate can navigate through the political rhetoric and make informed decisions that will shape the future governance of Kogi State.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State, located in the central region of Nigeria, is often referred to as the Confluence State due to the confluence of the River Niger and River Benue.
- The Social Democratic Party (SDP) was established in 1989 and played a significant role in the Nigerian Third Republic.
- Kogi State was created in 1991 and it shares boundaries with nine other states, making it the only state in Nigeria to do so.
- The state has three major ethnic groups: Igala, Ebira, and Okun.
- Kogi State has been a battleground for political parties in Nigeria, with power often swinging between different parties during gubernatorial elections.