Security Forces Warn Against Election Sabotage

In a decisive move, the military and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, have issued a stern warning to potential disruptors of the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states. The security chiefs have made it clear that any attempts to snatch ballot boxes or incite violence will be met with strict consequences.
The police force has strategically deployed 67,000 personnel across Kogi and Bayelsa states to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process. The elections are particularly significant as Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State seek re-election, while Kogi State sees Governor Yahaya Bello supporting the All Progressives Congress candidate, Usman Ododo.
Maj Gen Jamal Abdussalam, during ‘Exercise Safe Conduct 2023′ in Bayelsa State, emphasized the readiness of the troops to ensure a peaceful voting environment. He assured the public of their safety and encouraged them to vote without fear. The troops have been thoroughly briefed on the code of conduct and rules of engagement, with a zero-tolerance policy for complacency.
The Inspector-General of Police, during a courtesy visit to Governor Diri, reinforced the commitment to a violence-free election, highlighting the deployment of gunboats in riverine areas and the fortification of collation centres. The police’s acquisition of operational gunboats in December 2022 underscores their preparedness for any challenges on the nation’s waterways.
The heightened security presence in Kogi, with military personnel and armoured carriers patrolling potential hotspots, demonstrates the authorities’ resolve to maintain order. The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Bernard Onuoha, confirmed the deployment of over 40,000 officers to safeguard the election.
The government, through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, has assured a violence-free election, reflecting the comprehensive measures taken to neutralize threats. This commitment is echoed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, who inaugurated a stakeholders’ Roundtable on Policy Oversight for Electoral Integrity, highlighting the collective responsibility to uphold electoral sanctity.
Editorial
The proactive stance of Nigeria’s security forces ahead of the governorship elections is a commendable step towards safeguarding democracy. The unequivocal warnings against electoral malpractice serve as a deterrent to those who might consider undermining the electoral process. This firm approach must be matched with restraint and adherence to the rule of law to avoid any undue harm or escalation of tension.
The deployment of such a significant number of personnel and resources reflects the importance of these elections and the lengths to which the authorities are willing to go to protect the democratic process. However, the security forces must remain impartial and focused on their primary role of maintaining peace and security, rather than influencing the electoral outcome.
The collaboration between the military, police, and other security agencies sets a strong precedent for future elections. It is vital that this collaboration is transparent and accountable to the public to maintain trust in the electoral process. The security forces must ensure that their actions do not intimidate or prevent voters from exercising their rights but rather encourage a high turnout by ensuring a secure environment.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s electoral process has evolved significantly since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999, with increased efforts to curb electoral malpractices.
- The Nigerian Police Force’s Marine Unit is equipped with gunboats to patrol and respond to emergencies along the nation’s extensive waterways.
- The concept of ‘Exercise Safe Conduct’ is a security operation specifically designed to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process during elections in Nigeria.
- The role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extends beyond conducting elections; it also includes collaborating with security agencies to ensure a secure electoral environment.
- The use of technology and electronic voting systems is increasingly being explored in Nigeria to enhance the credibility and efficiency of elections.