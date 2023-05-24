Senate Affirms Bernard Okumagba and Two Others for NDDC Board

Article Summary
- The Senate confirms Bernard Okumagba, Patrick Aisowieren, and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board members.
- The confirmation was made in line with the report presented by Senator Bulus Amos, Acting Chairman Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.
- The confirmation was initially delayed due to a protest regarding Delta State’s representation, which has now been resolved.
- The nominees are to represent Delta, Edo, and Imo states, respectively, on the NDDC board.
- This move is part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent changes to the NDDC board.
News Story
The Nigerian Senate has affirmed the appointment of Bernard Oboatarhieyeren Okumagba from Delta State, alongside Patrick Aisowieren and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu, from Edo and Imo states, respectively, as members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.
The Senate’s confirmation on Tuesday resulted from evaluating and considering the report submitted by Senator Bulus Amos, the Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.
This action follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominations for the NDDC board, forwarded to the Senate in the previous weeks.
These new appointments were not without controversy, as Senator Ovie Omo-Agege initially raised concerns regarding Delta State’s representation in the NDDC.
However, these worries have been put to rest with the confirmation of Okumagba’s appointment.
Completing these board members’ confirmations further solidifies the representation of their respective states in the NDDC.
Last year, President Buhari put forth the names of several individuals for confirmation by the Senate, including his Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie, as Chairman of the NDDC.
Several other appointments were proposed at that time, further broadening the composition of the NDDC board.
Editorial
A Milestone in the Development Journey of the Niger Delta
It’s official.
Bernard Okumagba, Patrick Aisowieren, and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu are the newly confirmed Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board members.
This step taken by the Senate is a promising stride in the journey towards a more diverse and inclusive representation within the NDDC board, a topic that has seen its fair share of controversy and debate.
Critics argue that the confirmation process was marred by partiality and the absence of Delta State representation – a valid concern that deserved its rightful place in the discourse. However, the confirmation of Bernard Okumagba, a seasoned professional from Delta State, has sufficiently addressed this concern, laying to rest any reservations about the state’s under-representation.
This board confirmation goes beyond mere appointments; it underscores the commitment of the Nigerian government towards ensuring effective representation across all states in the region.
It reinforces the necessity for diverse input and perspectives in managing the affairs of the Niger Delta, a region fraught with environmental degradation, poverty, and underdevelopment challenges.
It’s a move towards rectifying past imbalances and forging a path for sustainable development.
Nevertheless, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels.
The journey is far from over.
The appointed board members have an enormous task ahead of them, and they must rise to the challenge of fostering development in the region.
It’s time for the NDDC and the Nigerian government to roll their sleeves and get to business.
This means implementing policies to improve living conditions, environmental management, and socio-economic growth in the Niger Delta region.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established in 2000.
- It spans nine states: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.
- The NDDC was designed to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta Region.
- The region produces most of Nigeria’s oil and gas but remains largely underdeveloped.
- The Niger Delta covers an area of about 70,000 square kilometres and is the largest wetland in Africa.
For reliable and timely updates on matters that shape our nation, turn to Yohaig NG.
We are committed to providing our readers with accurate, unbiased, and comprehensive news coverage.
Our promise is the delivery of the latest Naija news.
Be part of our vibrant community by sharing your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.