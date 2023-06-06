Senate Greenlights President Tinubu’s Bid to Appoint 20 Special Advisers

The Senate has sanctioned President Bola Tinubu’s proposal to install 20 Special Advisers. Senate President Senator Ahmad Lawan formally announced the President’s request during Tuesday’s assembly.
In his correspondence to the Senate, President Tinubu opted not to disclose the identities of the proposed Special Advisers.
However, after reading the President’s letter, the upper legislative house promptly approved.
Senator Lawan emphasised the “utmost urgency” of having a fully operational team around the President.
“As the specific names of the Special Advisers have not been disclosed, we shall simply provide our approval from this end. We understand the immediate importance of this matter,” stated the Senate President.
This sequence of events occurred shortly after President Tinubu publicised the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff, and Senator George Akume, the former Minister of Special Duties, as his Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).
Editorial
A Step Forward or a Step Back? Assessing President Tinubu’s Rapid Adviser Appointments
In recent days, President Bola Tinubu’s swift actions to establish his advisory team have made headlines, most notably his request to appoint 20 Special Advisers, which the Senate has promptly approved. While the move indicates a dedication to assembling an operational team around him quickly, questions remain about the implications of this swift approval.
Supporters argue that it’s of “utmost urgency,” as Senate President Lawan suggests, that President Tinubu has a fully operational team to commence his term. The need for expertise and guidance in navigating the nation’s multifaceted issues is not disputed.
However, critics contend that the speedy approval, particularly without disclosure of the Special Advisers’ identities, leaves room for opacity and potential inequity in appointments. Transparent governance, a tenet of robust democracies, requires public scrutiny and accountability.
Regardless of where one stands, the crux of the issue lies in the balance between swift governance and public transparency. Rather than hurried appointments, the government should ensure a merit-based, transparent process that builds trust among citizens.
This approach can be achieved by disclosing proposed appointees’ names and credentials before approval, thus allowing public discourse and ensuring that the best candidates are chosen.
President Tinubu and the Senate must remain aware of transparency’s vital role in good governance. Swift action is often necessary, but not at the expense of public trust.
Steps towards appointment transparency can serve as an example for other government procedures, fostering a culture of accountability and trust integral to the nation’s growth.
Did You Know?
- The President of Nigeria can appoint Special Advisers to assist him in performing his functions.
- The Constitution does not limit the number of Special Advisers, but the Senate must approve their appointment.
- The role of a Special Adviser varies, but they generally provide strategic advice to the President and help shape public policy.
