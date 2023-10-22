Senate Moves to Mandate Electronic Result Transmission by 2027

In anticipation of the 2027 elections, the Senate has announced plans to modify the Electoral Act. This amendment aims to facilitate diaspora voting, particularly for presidential elections, ensuring that citizens, especially those rendering essential services abroad, can participate. This decision was communicated after the Senate’s retreat in Ikot Ikpene, Akwa-Ibom State.
Yohaig NG has learned that the Senate is also determined to make the electronic transmission of results obligatory from the upcoming 2027 general elections. This includes the digital upload of results from individual polling units and the result sheets utilised at various result collation stages.
Historically, there were significant demands to permit Nigerians living abroad to engage in the electoral process, especially during the events leading up to and following the election that ushered President Bola Tinubu into office. Additionally, many Nigerians have expressed their desire for the electronic transmission of results directly from the BVAS machine.
The Senate emphasised the importance of restructuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness in orchestrating elections. The Senate’s communiqué highlighted the need to clarify the use of technology in elections, particularly in Section 64 of the EA22. It also stressed the importance of introducing diaspora voting and imposing penalties on political parties that fail to submit their member registers promptly.
The 10th Senate underscored the urgency of formulating and implementing a comprehensive national security strategy. This strategy would delineate the nation’s security objectives, potential threats, and policy priorities, serving as a legislative guide in the security sector.
Editorial:
The decision by the Senate to amend the Electoral Act, enabling electronic transmission of results and facilitating diaspora voting, is a commendable step towards modernising Nigeria’s electoral system. We believe that in an age dominated by technology, it’s only fitting that our electoral process reflects this evolution. By allowing electronic transmission of results, the chances of manual errors, deliberate tampering, and undue delays are significantly reduced.
However, while these changes are promising, their successful implementation will require rigorous testing, training, and public awareness campaigns. The INEC must be adequately equipped and prepared to handle the technological demands of this new system.
Diaspora voting is another significant stride. Nigerians abroad contribute immensely to our nation, both in remittances and in representing our country on global platforms. It’s only just that they have a say in the leadership and direction of their homeland.
Yet, as we applaud these advancements, we must also emphasise the importance of transparency and accountability. The introduction of technology can be a double-edged sword. While it can streamline processes, it can also be manipulated if not properly safeguarded. We urge the Senate and INEC to ensure that robust security measures are in place.
We must remember that the essence of these reforms is to strengthen our democracy. It’s not just about modernising processes but ensuring that every Nigerian, whether at home or abroad, feels confident in the electoral system.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest diaspora populations in the world, with millions residing outside the country.
- Electronic voting systems are used in over 50 countries worldwide.
- The concept of diaspora voting isn’t new; countries like India, the Philippines, and Mexico have implemented it successfully.
- The BVAS (Biometric Voter Accreditation System) machine is designed to authenticate and verify the identity of voters using their fingerprints.
- Electronic transmission of results can significantly reduce the time taken to announce election outcomes.