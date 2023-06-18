Senate President Akpabio Promises Business-Friendly Environment in Nigeria

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has pledged to work with the Bola Tinubu-led administration to create a conducive business environment in Nigeria.
The Senate President made this commitment during a reception dinner in honour of the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.
Akpabio expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria under the current administration, noting that the National Assembly would enjoy significant cooperation and support from the Executive.
He also highlighted the recent positive trends in the global stock market, attributing it to the new administration’s policies.
The Senate President praised Akume for his excellence and humility, expressing confidence in his ability to impact the Tinubu administration significantly.
He also assured the 10th Senate would collaborate with Akume to develop policies to improve the nation’s economic situation.
Editorial
Creating a Conducive Business Environment: A Step in the Right Direction
The commitment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio to create a business-friendly environment in Nigeria is a welcome development.
This pledge, if fulfilled, could significantly boost the country’s economy and improve the standard of living for Nigerians.
Critics might argue that such promises have been made in the past without any significant changes. While this may be true, it does not negate the potential benefits of a conducive business environment.
It is, therefore, crucial that the current administration takes concrete steps to fulfil this promise.
The government should improve infrastructure, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and implement policies encouraging local and foreign investments. By doing so, Nigeria can attract more businesses, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over $400 billion.
- The country has a diverse economy, with oil, agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors contributing to its GDP.
- Nigeria is the 12th largest producer of petroleum in the world and the 8th largest exporter.
- The country has over 200 million people, making it the most populous country in Africa.
- Nigeria is known for its vibrant culture and is home to over 250 ethnic groups, each with a unique language and customs.
For the latest Naija news now, Yohaig NG is your reliable source.
We provide comprehensive coverage of all major events, ensuring you stay informed and updated.
We encourage our readers to share their views and engage in constructive discussions in the comment section.